Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue gives feral pregnancy update, two weeks after 400 man ‘breeding’ stunt

‘I’ll put it down to the amount of fluids that were left inside me’

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Desperate to stay in that spotlight, Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue just completed her 400 man unprotected s*x stunt, which she did in the hopes of falling pregnant.

If you thought that Bonnie was done with pregnancy after her viral fake gag last year, you’d be wrong. She returned with vengeance in 2026, setting out on a so-called “breeding mission.” Though the stunt was initially supposed to take place in January, she pushed back the event to maximise her pregnancy chances.

“Boys, I am so sorry I delayed my last event,” she said. “But that’s because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy. So Saturday 7th February is not only the perfect time, but the perfect opportunity for you to become a dad. I want a cream pie, and I don’t want to stop before you breed me.”

Bonnie Blue is nothing if not true to her word, and she completed the stunt as promised with over 400 men as her co-stars. The videos were traumatic, as usual.

Bonnie Blue is not pregnant… yet

Speaking to US Weekly nearly two weeks after the stunt, Bonnie was outright asked how she’ll deal with a pregnancy if it arises.

@bonnieblueuk_x

that’s a whole lot of future child-support payments waiting

♬ original sound – bonnie

“That’s a problem for another day,” she admitted, stating she would “of course” notify the father if it actually happened.

With over 400 balaclava-clad men, identifying the father could be an issue, you’d think. Bonnie being Bonnie, however, has planned for that.

“Which is why I collected DNA samples on the day,” she added. “It was important for me to remember more than just their pen*s size this time round, so I got their DNA samples and their contact details.”

@bonnieblueuk_x

manifesting a baby daddy

♬ original sound – bonnie

Though she’s presumably disappointed that she’s not pregnant yet, Bonnie is ultimately feeling “great” after her latest stunt.

“This is the most hydrated I’ve ever felt and I’ll put it down to the amount of fluids that were left inside me,” she said. “I always knew I wasn’t going to be going into the thousands, as the event focus was on being filled up as opposed to a number game.”

Imagine going to a Bonnie Blue stunt and then being a dad. Wild.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue/TikTok

