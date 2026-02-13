Bonnie Blue just broke this p*rnstar’s record, ignoring her gross warning after extreme stunt

Ariana’s filthy stunt took place in 2004, and she nearly passed out

4 hours ago

With the completion of her most recent x-rated stunt, Bonnie Blue has successfully beaten Ariana Jollee’s record for having unprotected s*x with men.

On the anniversary of her very first record-breaking stunt, over 1,000 men in 12 hours, Bonnie Blue did another rendition, this time without the use of condoms. She called it Bonnie Blue’s bakery on Twitter and her “breeding” mission in a press release. All in all, she managed over 400 men.

Speaking after the event, Bonnie said: “I was concerned I’d drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day. I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue.”

Bonnie clearly knew who Ariana Jollee was back in the day, because her name was in the press release. It’s just a shame she didn’t heed the warning.

Ariana Jollee did her event 20 years before Bonnie Blue

Ariana Jollee, who was often referred to as the “filthiest girl in p*rn”, took part in 65 Guy Cream Pie, where she did basically everything over a six hour shoot. The film included both v*ginal and an*l s*x, double penetration, and even drinking bodily fluids from the male performers.

“Stuff like this is meant for me,” she said at the time. “I like going wild and crazy.”

Despite her excitement, she was nervous that the men were going to “f**k me up”, suggesting: “Maybe I’m not as insatiable as I think I am.”

As shown in the DVD of the adult film, Ariana ran into the bathroom after hours and hours of sleeping with the 65 men. She was overcome with emotion, and while she did largely enjoy the event, she admitted something that should have been a cautionary warning for our Bonnie; it had the opposite effect, apparently.

“They wore me out. I won’t f**cking deny that. Look at me. I’m about to pass out,” she told the cameraman, with him noting the “vulnerable” expression she had.

She didn’t answer when the cameraman asked if it was “good”, which should have told Bonnie Blue everything she needed to know about such an undertaking.

Are we surprised, though?

