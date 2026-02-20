‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

3 hours ago

The actor Eric Dane sadly died on 19th February following his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eric Dane’s wife, Rebecca Gayheart, spoke about why they called off their divorce after he was diagnosed with the disease.

Eric and Rebecca got married in 2004. Their daughters were born in 2010 and 2011. The couple separated in 2017, and Rebecca filed divorce proceedings in February 2018. They lived apart, and both dated other people. Rebecca withdrew the divorce petition on 7th March 2025. A month later, Eric shared that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Rebecca spoke about the decision not to get divorced. In an article in The Cut from December, she shared: “It’s a very complicated relationship, one that’s confusing for people. Our love may not be romantic, but it’s a familial love. Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him. That I’m going to do my best to do right by him. And I know he would do the same for me. So whatever I can do or however I can show up to make this journey better for him or easier for him, I want to do that. And I want to model that for my girls.”

She explained that she and her daughters “spent a lot of time at Eric’s house” and ate many meals together. “He made it very clear that he wants to spend time with his family as much as possible, and I am committed to facilitating that.”

Rebecca continued: “Kids always dream of their parents getting back together, and I think now ours don’t because they understand the reality of the situation. And hopefully, what they see instead are two adults who are trying to be mature and focus on what’s important.”

Featured image credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock