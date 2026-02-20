The Tab
eric dane wife rebecca gayheart

‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

She filed for divorce in 2018, but withdrew proceedings in March

Claudia Cox | News

The actor Eric Dane sadly died on 19th February following his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eric Dane’s wife, Rebecca Gayheart, spoke about why they called off their divorce after he was diagnosed with the disease.

Eric and Rebecca got married in 2004. Their daughters were born in 2010 and 2011. The couple separated in 2017, and Rebecca filed divorce proceedings in February 2018. They lived apart, and both dated other people. Rebecca withdrew the divorce petition on 7th March 2025. A month later, Eric shared that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Rebecca spoke about the decision not to get divorced. In an article in The Cut from December, she shared: “It’s a very complicated relationship, one that’s confusing for people. Our love may not be romantic, but it’s a familial love. Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him.  That I’m going to do my best to do right by him. And I know he would do the same for me. So whatever I can do or however I can show up to make this journey better for him or easier for him, I want to do that. And I want to model that for my girls.”

She explained that she and her daughters “spent a lot of time at Eric’s house” and ate many meals together. “He made it very clear that he wants to spend time with his family as much as possible, and I am committed to facilitating that.”

Rebecca continued: “Kids always dream of their parents getting back together, and I think now ours don’t because they understand the reality of the situation. And hopefully, what they see instead are two adults who are trying to be mature and focus on what’s important.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Viral
Claudia Cox | News

Read Next

Patrick Dempsey Eric Dane final days

Patrick Dempsey reveals the sad reality of Eric Dane’s final days before his death from ALS

Heartbreaking tributes shared by co-stars after Euphoria actor Eric Dane dies aged 53

Eric Dane heartbreaking statement death

The heartbreaking confession Eric Dane made just days before his death from ALS aged 53

Latest

Flip or flop? We rate Lancaster University students’ pancakes

Erin Malik

Some of these might give Gordon Ramsay a heart attack

Burnout isn’t a badge of honour: A students guide to slowing down in semester two

Annabel Crumpton

End of year exams are looming, here’s how to manage the stress

Review: In its performative male contest, the Cambridge Union isn’t in on the joke

Alexander Newman

Too long, occasionally funny, your future husband probably wasn’t there

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Jessica Owen

170,000 UK students are involved in the claim

Why semester two feels different: Life at the Uni of York

Faye Robinson

New semester, new experiences ready to be lived…

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart

‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

Claudia Cox

She filed for divorce in 2018, but withdrew proceedings in March

The transformation Lucinda Strafford has had before and after Love Island

Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

Hayley Soen

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s blaming it on ‘pheromones’

Chris d

‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

Kieran Galpin

The most confusing 12 minutes of my life

Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

Isabella Zbucki

King’s College London is one of many UK universities facing legal action over disrupted teaching

Flip or flop? We rate Lancaster University students’ pancakes

Erin Malik

Some of these might give Gordon Ramsay a heart attack

Burnout isn’t a badge of honour: A students guide to slowing down in semester two

Annabel Crumpton

End of year exams are looming, here’s how to manage the stress

Review: In its performative male contest, the Cambridge Union isn’t in on the joke

Alexander Newman

Too long, occasionally funny, your future husband probably wasn’t there

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Jessica Owen

170,000 UK students are involved in the claim

Why semester two feels different: Life at the Uni of York

Faye Robinson

New semester, new experiences ready to be lived…

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart

‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

Claudia Cox

She filed for divorce in 2018, but withdrew proceedings in March

The transformation Lucinda Strafford has had before and after Love Island

Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

Hayley Soen

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s blaming it on ‘pheromones’

Chris d

‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

Kieran Galpin

The most confusing 12 minutes of my life

Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

Isabella Zbucki

King’s College London is one of many UK universities facing legal action over disrupted teaching