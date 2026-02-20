The Tab
Patrick Dempsey reveals the sad reality of Eric Dane’s final days before his death from ALS

‘The quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Patrick Dempsey has opened up about his friend and former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Eric Dane, revealing the heartbreaking reality of his final days.

Patrick, who starred alongside Eric Dane on Grey’s Anatomy for six seasons, said he spoke to him just a week before his death at the age of 53 following a year-long battle with ALS.

“I just woke up this morning, and I was very sad to read the news,” Patrick said in an interview on Virgin Radio UK. “It’s hard to put into words. I feel really so sad for his children. I was corresponding with him, we were texting. So I spoke to him about a week ago.”

During that time, Patrick learned just how quickly Eric’s ALS had progressed. “Some friends of ours went in to see him,” he explained. “And he was really starting to lose his ability to speak, he was bed-ridden and it was very hard for him to swallow. The quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly.”

‘He’s such a joy to work with’

via Disney Plus

Patrick also reflected on what he loved about working with Eric. “He was the funniest man,” Patrick said. “He’s such a joy to work with, and I want to just remember him in that spirit. Anytime he was on set, he brought so much fun to it. He had a great sense of humour. He was easy to work with. We got along instantly. His first scene was him in all his glory coming out of the bathroom with a towel on looking amazing, making me feel completely out of shape and insignificant.”

Their working relationship quickly became a friendship off set that lasted for two decades. “We hit it off because there was never really any competition,” Patrick said. “It was just this wonderful mutual respect. He’s wickedly intelligent. I’m always going to remember those moments of fun that we had together and celebrate the joy that he did bring to people’s lives. The real loss is for us who don’t have him anymore.”

Patrick also praised Eric for being so open about ALS. “He did an incredible job at bringing awareness to this horrible disease in those remaining days, which was really brave of him to do,” Patrick said. “It just reminds us that we have to celebrate every day like it’s our last day.”

He continued, “It’s something that we have to remember. Certainly, in a world where there is just so much crisis, and there is so much tragedy. We really need to be grateful for every moment we have and spend time with our families. We need to do things that are to the benefit of other people: to be of service, to be kind, to be loving.”

Eric Dane passed away on February 19 at the age of 53. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters.

