Coachella FOMO? Here’s which set your Newcastle Uni degree would be

5 hours ago

Whether it’s English students romanticising Jesmond or psychology students only attending functions with a red pint involved, each course has its own personality. Some are headline acts, others are admittedly more of the warm up entertainment type.

A Newcastle degree comes complete with drama, delusion, and unforgettable nights out, so here’s which Coachella set yours would be…

1. Business: Justin Bieber

Confident, charismatic and just a little bit crazy, “Bieber-cella” might as well have been made for Newcastle’s business students. Justin Bieber’s performances are magnetic, polished, and just slightly ego-tinged. This is not unlike the business crowd themselves, who can be found front row with VIP wristbands, screaming every lyric and filming it all for LinkedIn content.

There’s a confidence there that’s hard to ignore: a little chaotic and always chasing success. Much like Bieber’s biggest hits, business isn’t always a degree chosen out of pure passion, it’s more of an “is it too late now to say Sorry?” moment after a results day disaster. But, one Excel spreadsheet later and suddenly they’re acting CEO (it’s important to “Love Yourself” and your business plan, I guess), despite contributing the bare minimum to the group project.

Nights out follow a similar trajectory. Within half an hour, they’ve lost their mates and are firing off frantic “Where Are Ü Now?” texts across every group chat. And, of course, there’s the unoriginal Newcastle student experience: stumbling into a Bigg Market club on a Wednesday night, only to be greeted by a rugby team belting out “Beauty and the Beat” – nine times out of ten, business students.

So really, it’s only right that Newcastle’s business cohort claims Biebercella as their own… even if they don’t quite have the same “Swag” as Justin himself.

2. English: Sabrina Carpenter

For Newcastle’s English students, it can only be a Sabrina Carpenter set, where every abstract idea is brought vividly (and dramatically) to life.

Like Sabrina, they’re clever, ironic, and maybe a little too over dramatic. Every minor inconvenience becomes a full narrative arc. Seriously, how many times can you crash out over the same essay? The English student’s emotional depth and ability to turn the smallest moment into something symbolic mirrors Sabrina’s brand of witty drama. (Yes, Greggs running out of sausage rolls is tragic, but it’s not quite “postmodern despair”.)

Newcastle’s English students romanticise everything. A walk through Jesmond Dene becomes a coming-of-age film. A two-week situationship somehow evolves into a complete emotional analysis… “Please, Please, Please” don’t text him again. You probably don’t even have “Bed Chem”.

Honestly, “Espresso” could summarise the entire English student personality: running on caffeine and convinced they’re effortlessly iconic, yet are painfully self-aware.

3. Politics: Charli XCX

If any degree is claiming Charli XCX’s 2025 Coachella set, it’s politics.

Unhinged, hyper-opinionated, and somehow always at the centre of attention (or at least convinced they are), politics students perfectly mirror Charli’s iconic “I should’ve been headliner” energy. Much like her “Brat summer” takeover, they tend to dominate conversations.

Just as Charli brought out Billie Eilish, Lorde, and Troye Sivan, politics students love a network. There’s always someone who “knows someone” whether that’s for free Casa tickets, society events, or a vague connection to some micro celebrity.

However, it’s the iconic live performance of “Girl, So Confusing” that really defines them. Are they being serious? Is it satire? Is it both? No one really knows (including them).

4. Medicine: Labrinth

You came for a chill festival set and now you’re questioning your entire life. Much like speaking to a medic after a 12 hour placement.

Like Labrinth’s music, everything is unnecessarily intense. One song in and it’s a spiritual experience, one hard lecture and it’s a full existential crisis. There is no in-between. Everything is dramatic and everything somehow links back to placement.

Sleep deprived but still functioning, they’ll start the night with a firm “I can’t drink, I’ve got placement tomorrow” yet, by 2am, they’re still saying it, just now in the smoking area, clutching a VK and questioning their life choices.

Slightly disordered and a bit overwhelming, it’s definitely not the easiest set to experience, but that sums up the life of a medic.

5. Psychology: Billie Eilish

One minute detached, the next fully in their feelings, that’s why a Billie Eilish Coachella set is the perfect reflection of Newcastle’s Psychology students.

Despite the soft exterior, conversations get deep fast. You may have thought it was harmless small talk but they’ve turned it into a full case study, complete with theories about your childhood and attachment style. A psychology student will definitely ask you what your love language is upon meeting you for the first time.

Although the psychology students spend their degree learning what’s good and bad for mental health, they’re fiends for a night out and never seem to understand “when the party’s over”. This sends them into an existential crisis, questioning “What was I made for?”.

Most similar of all, Billie’s oversized outfits perfectly capture the look of a Psychology student dragging themselves to a 9am in the Dame Margaret.

6. Languages: Bad Bunny

Like Bad Bunny’s Coachella set, languages students bring a bold, cultured energy to everything they do.

The year abroad is their headline slot. This is their Coachella moment. You will hear about it. Constantly. Every story somehow comes back to “when I was living in Madrid”. Languages students know they’re more worldly. To be fair, they have ordered a pint in another language so who’s to argue with that.

Bad Bunny’s set had the whole crowd moving, which perfectly portrays a languages student on a night out. They’ll disappear with a random group, then can be found hours later in the most niche afters (but not before stopping by a Bigg Market kebab shop and speaking broken French to someone who definitely does not speak French).

7. Engineering: Lighting and stage crew

More interested in how the stage works than the music, they can be found trying to be nonchalant in the middle of the dance floor. They don’t want you to know they’re analysing the load distribution of the stage.

Strangely, they’re one of the few degrees that actually has their life somewhat together. But they don’t need the spotlight, they’re too busy making sure it doesn’t fall down.

Featured image via YouTube