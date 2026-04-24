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Newcastle student to attempt Guinness world record running London Marathon as purple elephant

20-year-old Matthew Fullalove is raising money for the Purple Elephant Project

Tilly Nelson | News
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A 20-year-old Newcastle University student set to run the London marathon wearing a full Elephant suit for charity.

Matthew Fullalove is raising money for the Purple Elephant Project, a local children’s mental health charity.

He is also hoping to secure confirmation for a Guinness world record attempt throughout the race this weekend, Sunday April 26th.

Based in south West London, the charity supports over 100 children and their families every week with therapeutic services like Play and Art therapy across London Boroughs of Richmond, Hounslow and beyond.

via Purple Elephant Project

For Matthew, this charity holds a special place in heart and left a lasting impression. He wrote on his fundraising page that “running for something bigger than yourself is one of the best feelings”, and “knowing you are helping young people and their families makes it even more meaningful for me”.

Not only is he taking on the 26.2 mile race, but Matthew will also only be able to see through small holes in the costumes eyes whilst wearing the costume.

Matthew, who has dyslexia himself says his own experiences and those of his friends have shaped his own interpretation to make a difference. Footage of Matthew training has already raised attention locally, with young children going up to high five him in local parks.

Nina Bradburn, Fundraising manager at the Purple Elephant Project, told Teddington Nub news: “Matthew’s challenge is incredible, not just physically but emotionally”.

He has set a target to raise £2,500 for the charity and has already exceeded that target. The student has encouraged others to take on the task, as well as ask themselves “could I run for this charity next year too?”. As marathon day approaches, Matthew has been practising in the elephant costume throughout his training and is ready to take on London Marathon this Sunday.

Featured image via Canva and Purple Elephant Project

Tilly Nelson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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