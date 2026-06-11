One was killed, one vanished, and many quit fame: Updates on the YouTubers who helped raise us

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Though YouTube, and by extension YouTubers, are still doing exceedingly well right now, it was nothing compared to the golden era of Zoella, Tyler Oakley, and PewDiePie.

Let me take you back: You’ve just finished a hard day at school. Maths was a drag, but lunchtime was lit. You’ve just gotten home and opened your laptop to Tumblr. Life is good, and it’s about to get a lot better: There are new vlogs from members of The Brit Crew.

Life was simpler back then, when you formed parasocial relationships with YouTubers who had no clue who you were. Sadly, we all had to grow up, and the next generation has been left with Kick streamers, Manosphere influencers, and the rise of podcasts literally no one asked for.

Here’s an update on those icons who helped raise us. Some are doing well, some have quit YouTube, and some are still desperately hogging the limelight.

Zoella has seemingly vanished

For quite a few years, Zoella was the girl to beat in the YouTube space. Her vlogs and her relationship with fellow streamer Alfie Deyes drew her a HUGE fanbase of 10 million.

Fast forward to 2026, and no one really knows what Alfie and Zoella are up to. They’ve been very low-key for months now, with people spotting them out and about amidst radio silence on their socials.

Honestly? Love the easy breezy life for them.

What about the rest of The Brit Crew?

Not to sound like my nan when I say this, but back in my day, YouTube was dominated by The Brit Crew; Zoella and Alfie, Joe Sugg, Caspar Lee, Louise Pentland, Jim Chapman, Tanya Burr, Marcus Butler, Niomi Smart.

Zoella’s brother Joe is still out there doing big things, having recently appeared on Strictly Come Dancing with his now-partner, Dianne Buswell. They’ve just had a baby this year!

Caspar Lee has largely left YouTube now, choosing instead to dedicate his time to business. Louise Pentland, Jim Chapman, Tanya Burr, and Niomi Smart are all still prevalent on social media, but more in a typical influencer sense.

Though Marcus Butler was always a fitty – at least according to my 2013 diary – he’s quite different now and working with a model. Obsessed with the frosted tips, I must say.

Christina Grimmie passed away

Christina Grimmie was a YouTube success story, taking her singing talents from the app and straight to The Voice. She was hugely popular in the mid 2010s, but she sadly died in 2016.

At a meet-and-greet in Orlando, she was shot and killed by an obsessed fan who was stalking her. She was just 22.

Jack Harries and Finn Harries have left YouTube

What’s better than one hot, smart, and funny guy? Two, of course. Identical twins Jack Harries and Finn Harries were like crack in our youth, and we collectively ate up everything they put out.

Both twins have since stepped back from social media, and while they’re both still mega fit, their jobs could not be more different. Jack has dedicated his adult life to environmental activism and documentary filmmaking, and Finn has done similar sustainable fashion and environment-related projects.

These four helped thousands find themselves

Ask any queer person about their coming out process, and I’m willing to bet they’ll at least reference YouTube. Searching for coming out videos is a mandatory character development moment, and during the golden era of YouTube, it was these four guys leading the charge: Tyler Oakley, Connor Franta, Joey Graceffa, and Troye Sivan.

Though Tyler Oakley, Connor Franta, and Joey Graceffa are still present on social media, all of them have stepped back from the throwback content they used to do. All have written books, and all of them are major advocates for LGBTQ+ people.

Troye Sivan is perhaps the most successful YouTuber in history, having left the platform to become a major global pop star.

PewDiePie

At one point, PewDiePie was the most popular person on YouTube with a staggering 110 million subscribers. He dominated the field, and it stayed that way for over a decade.

It was only this year, after moving to Japan with his wife and child, that PewDiePie decided to stop his vlog content. He wanted to give his kid the best shot at a normal life without cameras constantly circling.

Shane Dawson

Shane Dawson and controversy go hand in hand, and from the earliest days of his career in 2010, he was making headlines, filming apology videos, and doing things that make you question: WHY?

Over the years, it went from messy to full-on car crash, and that was even before all that stuff with Jeffree Star. Now, in 2026, Shane is still making content, albeit with a much smaller audience.

Jenna Marbles was the OG YouTube queen

Jenna Marbles helped make YouTube what it is, and she was arguably the OG YouTuber before it was cool. But following the racism controversy in 2020, she quit YouTube indefinitely.

Jenna is no longer active on any social media platforms, instead living a fully private life with her husband, Julien Solomita, in LA.

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Featured image credit: YouTube/Instagram