What happened to YouTuber Joe Weller? People are ‘concerned’ after his emotional new videos

‘He is the truth, the way, the life that we are all searching for’

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British YouTuber Joe Weller has gone viral after admitting that he was “saved by Jesus Christ” following years of mental health battles.

Joe Weller hails from the glory days of YouTube, where we would spend hours and hours a day forming one-way relationships with icons like Zoella, Troye Sivan, Joey Graceffa, and Alfie Deyes. Though not as popular as he was during the height of his fame, like with his internet melts series, just seeing Joe Weller’s face is enough to get that nostalgia pumping.

Now, years after he first won the attention of millions, Joe Weller is quite different.

Joe Weller has found God; he revealed in a new video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Weller (@joeweller)

Taking to his socials earlier this week, Joe Weller beamed as he admitted to finding his faith after mental health struggles.

“I have been saved by the Lord Jesus Christ, and it is the best thing that has ever happened to me,” he smiled. “Never, never did I think I would be saying these words.”

Though Joe admitted that he thought religion was all a load of “nonsense”, he tried everything to feel fulfilled. Travel, fame, money, none of it worked, but finding God did.

“He never gave up. When I was at rock bottom, and he was the only place left to turn, he has genuinly transformed me,” he added. “He is the truth, the way, the life that we are all searching for.”

He posted other videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Weller (@joeweller)

Joe Weller has continued to post about God since the initial video, but people have grown steadily more concerned.

In a follow-up, Joe was in tears – and I mean like, hysterics – as he begged people to “come home” to God. He grew increasingly more intense throughout the clip.

Later, he admitted that seeing someone in such a vulnerable state was “intense.”

What are people saying about Joe Weller?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Weller (@joeweller)

The clips of Joe Weller have been spread to all four corners of the internet, and the reaction has been mixed.

Though the videos have been recieved well by Christian communities, with religious magazines even covering it, the same could not be said for non-religious internet users. They’ve shared their concern.

“Anytime someone randomly becomes super religious, it’s always worrisome for many reasons,” one person admitted.

“This is scary. I hope he has good people around him,” another shared, as someone else added, “I’m no expert, but I definitely say he’s not good.”

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Featured image credit: YouTube/Instagram