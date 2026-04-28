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Where is Zoe Sugg?! A full investigation into what’s happened to Zoella as she disappears

She hasn’t posted online for four months

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Everyone is getting more and more concerned about Zoe Sugg aka Zoella, because she now hasn’t posted online for four full months, since the start of January 2026. And it’s been even longer since she shared anything on YouTube. So, what’s happened to her?! Here’s a full investigation.

Let’s take it right back to December. Zoe did Vlogmas with her fiancé, Alfie Deyes and two daughters, Ottilie and Novie, and everything was right in the world. The last cosy Vlogmas video was posted on the morning of Christmas Day and was titled: “The Christmas Eve Finale, Family Games & Secret Santa | Vlogmas Day 24.” There was nothing out of the ordinary, and no signs she was going to quit social media.

After that, she posted a roundup of photos from week 52 on 1st January, which she did every single week of the year. The post included photos of “that bit in between Christmas and the new year where you’re not too sure what day it is” and consisted of lots of chilly family walks in the woods and cosy baking. The usual. Then she just… disappeared.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zoë Sugg (@zoesugg)

Zoe hasn’t been active online since that day. No posts, no stories. Not even any comments on other people’s posts. It’s like she has just vanished. At first, people weren’t too worried. “She does this every year after Vlogmas then returns in time for her birthday,” one person said. Lots of others agreed.

But her birthday, 28th March, rolled around, and there was still nothing. Now, it has been another month since then and she is still nowhere to be seen. Zoella didn’t even share a post to celebrate the birth of her adorable new nephew Bowden, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell’s son. So, where is she?

Well, nobody knows why she’s not posting anything on social media, but there have been lots of signs that Zoe is happy and well. After taking a long break himself, Alfie returned to Instagram in March to post a photo of Zoe and their two little girls running through the woods for International Women’s Day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alfie Deyes (@alfiedeyes)

In Joe’s vlog, he then showed a printed photo of Zoe meeting baby Bowden and she had a huge smile on her face, which is the biggest piece of evidence that she’s just fine. Her voice could also be heard in the background of another one of his vlogs, but she clearly didn’t want to be on camera.

Credit: ThatcherJoeVlogs/YouTube

Lots of people have claimed they have seen Zoe out and about in Brighton with her bestie Mark Ferris and Alfie, and she was her normal self. There was even a theory that something bad had happened to their beloved Pug Nala and that’s why she wasn’t posting, but Alfie confirmed the pooch is absolutely fine too.

So, there’s really no need to panic. Nothing has happened to Zoella or any of her family. Honestly, she just seems to be enjoying some family time away from the cameras right now. Their eldest daughter Ottie started school in September and the pair were very open about the fact they didn’t want her on camera once she started primary school. So, it makes sense that they’d post less now that she’s older.

Alfie also posted a photo of himself with Novie and Bowden on Instagram last week and wrote: “Soaking up allllll the family moments.” After a whopping 17 years on YouTube, I think she’s just taking a well-deserved break.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alfie Deyes (@alfiedeyes)

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Featured image credit: Zoe Sugg/Instagram and ThatcherJoeVlogs/YouTube

More on: Viral YouTube
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Add as preferred source on Google
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