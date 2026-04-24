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The exact allegations against Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, as company sued for sexual harassment

He’s responded through Beast industries representatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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Lorrayne Mavromatis, a former employee at Beast Industries, has sued the company for alleged sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination, but here’s what she’s actually accused MrBeast of.

On Wednesday, Lorrayne Mavromatis filed complaints against her former employers, Beast Industries. She had worked at the company between 2022 and 2025, first as head of Instagram and then head of creative. In court documents obtained by the BBC, Lorrayne claimed she was fired due to “complaining about a workplace that suffered from a lack of basic employment protections”.

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A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

Besides her allegations of general misconduct throughout Beast Industries, Larrayne made specific allegations against MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.

Lorrayne claimed she experienced “damage to her emotional and psychological well-being” because of “MrBeast’s conduct and the adverse employment actions”.

She also alleged that she approached the previous Beast Industries CEO, James Warren, and asked why Jimmy allegedly wouldn’t work with her on certain projects.

According to the lawsuit, Lorrayne was told that she was: “a beautiful woman and her appearance had a certain sexual effect on Jimmy.”

Lorrayne claimed that after this conversation, she was demoted to a role known within Beast Industries as “where careers go to die”.

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A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

Representatives for Beast Industries strongly deny all these allegations and claim to have “extensive” evidence to support their defence against Lorrayne.

“There is extensive evidence — including Slack and WhatsApp messages, company documents, and witness testimony — that unequivocally refutes her claims. We will not submit to opportunistic lawyers looking to manufacture a payday from us.”

In a statement provided to Deadline, they added: “This is an allegation fabricated for the sole purpose of sparking headlines. It’s also disgusting that the lawsuit is exploiting Jimmy’s eye condition and Crohn’s disease — two medical conditions he has been publicly open about — in their attempt to secure a multimillion-dollar payday.”

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Featured image SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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