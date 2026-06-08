Jamie Laing criticised over ‘horrifying’ comments about intimacy with postpartum wife Sophie

Sophie said Jamie was ‘begging’ for intimacy just three weeks after she gave birth

4 hours ago

People are calling out Jamie Laing over “horrifying” comments about waiting for sex with his postpartum wife, Sophie Habboo.

In a clip from the couple’s Newly Parents podcast, Sophie recalled Jamie becoming frustrated when she turned down sex just three weeks after giving birth. She said he “stamped [his] arms and legs” and complained about having been “waiting for a year”.

The segment has since been removed from the podcast episode, with some listeners describing Jamie’s comments as “unacceptable” and accusing him of ignoring Sophie’s recovery.

Although the couple laughed off the story, many have found his humorous reaction to Sophie telling the story particularly disturbing. Mothers in particular have questioned what he could find “funny” about prioritising his own physical pleasure over the risks to her health posed by postpartum sex.

Beyond the postpartum health risks, many people find it concerning that Jamie needed a medical reason for them to not have sex, rather than just taking “no” for an answer. Sophie claimed she had to reiterate medical guidelines on postpartum recovery and “force” Jamie to go to her six week check up to prove she was telling the truth after he accused her of “always [having] an excuse” to avoid sex.

This comment is a particular focus of the backlash, with some commentators suggesting his behaviour was coercive and intended to pressure Sophie into sex.

While many social media users have slammed Jamie for being insensitive towards Sophie’s boundaries and self-centred, some have defended the couple as just being transparent about the realities of adjusting to parenthood.

Defenders point to previous instances where the couple have been seen as being “candid” and unfiltered about sex, marriage and pregnancy, having previously spoken about anxieties surrounding ‘awkward’ pregnancy sex.

However, a resurfaced podcast clip from last October has shown that he was aware of the medical guidelines. After Jamie asked how soon after the birth they could go back to having sex, the midwife made the six week rule and the medical reasoning behind it clear. This has brought his concern with boundaries and proper consent into question, with several commenters now questioning if he was aware of medical guidelines concerning his wife’s recovery and outright ignored them.

@newlyparents Does a midwife recommend sex soon after giving birth? We invited @Midwife Pip to answer all pregnancy questions and dispel myths they never knew about 👀 To stream the full episode search ’NearlyParents podcast midwife’ on YouTube, Spotify or Apple. ♬ original sound – NewlyParents

This also comes after Glamour UK was harshly criticised for its post suggesting what expectant mothers should wear while giving birth to “still feel cute” which featured a hospital image of Sophie. The “tone-deaf” post has since been deleted following backlash from mothers and pregnancy advocates.

Although Jamie denied the insinuation that he was “literally crying” when he asked for sex from her, many social media users remain appalled at this “unacceptable”, non-consensual pressuring into sex.

In a statement about the response from fans, Sophie said: “Jamie and I have always had a relationship based on equality and mutual respect.

“We don’t want our comments to be misunderstood, and whilst they might have been delivered in a light-hearted couple conversation as per the style of the podcast show, in no way should this be seen as making light of serious matters that do exist for many men and women.

“We always take on board the feedback of our listeners and we will continue to do so.”

Jamie Laing was contacted for comment.

Featured image via TikTok @nearlyparents