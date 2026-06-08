The Tab
Office Romance

Twitter’s warning people not to watch a very specific scene in JLo’s new film Office Romance

It comes an hour into the Netflix original

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix film, Office Romance, is generating quite the reaction online, and there’s one specific scene that literally nobody saw coming.

Netflix’s Office Romance is currently at number one on the film chart. Starring Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz and Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower, the film sees them break their company’s strict anti-fraternisation policies. It currently sits at 51 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

What happens during *that* scene in Office Romance?

Though the film itself seems to be going down well with Netflix viewers, some people have taken to Twitter to caution people against one specific scene.

At the one hour and 20 minutes mark, after uncovering Daniel and Jackie’s behind-the-scenes activity, Betty Gilpin’s character Sydney gives birth in the office. Here’s where things got gnarly.

Women giving birth in TV and film is nothing especially new, but usually, the focal point is on the mother and those around her. That wasn’t the case in Office Romance.

Taking to Twitter after watching the film, one person said: “If you have Netflix, open the movie OFFICE ROMANCE and watch what happens at the 1 hour 20 minute mark.”

One person urged Twitter’s users, “Don’t do this”, after doing exactly that.

Much like a medical drama, as Sydney is screaming and Jackie and Daniel are trying to help her, the camera cuts right to the baby slipping out. You see everything, and I mean everything.

Now, I’m in no way suggesting that a woman giving birth is scandalous, but it was the last thing people expected to see in a romantic comedy. The Pitt, maybe, but not a JLo classic in the making.

Reacting, one person wrote: “Don’t watch the film (it’s v bad), but watch this bit, because if I had to see it, then so do you.”

“I hope Betty Gilpin gets paid huge amounts for that because what the fuck lol,” someone else said.

Others urged people to stop clutching their pearls; after all, that’s the way we all came into this world.

Office Romance is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Film Jennifer Lopez Netflix Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Robert Napper

The Murder of Rachel Nickell: Broadmoor staff share details of bleak life Robert Napper has now

Colin Stagg life now Rachel Nickell murder

Ups and downs of Colin Stagg’s life after being wrongly accused in the Rachel Nickell murder case

Mackenzie Shirilla

The sickening amount of followers Mackenzie Shirilla has been gaining on Instagram since The Crash

Latest

A model from Dorset: Every detail about Rachel Nickell’s life Netflix missed out

Ellissa Bain

She dropped out of uni after meeting André

A look at André and Alex’s life in Spain now, 34 years after Rachel Nickell’s murder

Ellissa Bain

They live in Barcelona

sophie habboo jamie laing postpartum

Jamie Laing criticised over ‘horrifying’ comments about intimacy with postpartum wife Sophie

Caitlyn Wright

Sophie said Jamie was ‘begging’ for intimacy just three weeks after she gave birth

Office Romance

Twitter’s warning people not to watch a very specific scene in JLo’s new film Office Romance

Kieran Galpin

It comes an hour into the Netflix original

Exclusive: St Andrews PhD candidate and MP Q Manivannan on fighting for Greens in Scotland

Cyrus Tahbaz

Manivannan is one of the first two openly transgender MSPs

Body language expert on exact moment Mackenzie Shirilla was ‘performing’ during Netflix interview

Hayley Soen

Shirilla has since ‘confessed’ she crashed on purpose

WhatsApp’s new status reaction feature is catching everyone out and it’s so embarrassing

Ellissa Bain

This is a PSA!

dentist

Is it true that dentists can tell your s*xual history from your mouth? What experts say

Kieran Galpin

Brb, cancelling my appointment

Right, just how many of the Love Island 2026 cast members are actually from Kent?

Hayley Soen

They’ve named it ‘Kent terrace’

Revealed: Glasgow has higher entry standards than Oxford in new 2027 university rankings

Georgia French

Cambridge topped the rankings with a maximum score of 208, while Liverpool recorded the lowest among Russell Group universities at 137, a gap of 71 points

Lancaster’s second BNOC 2026 heat is here! Meet the next five candidates

Erin Malik

Voting is now closed for heat one, it’s time for heat two to begin

Bonnie Blue out-does herself with vile ‘urine and s*x’ video that has me wanting to puke

Hayley Soen

I thought she was done, but this is too much

HS

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we should all heed what HSTikkyTokky said about immigration

Kieran Galpin

I have zero words, and 50 questions

A look at Robyn’s DJ career which is way less glamorous than she made out on Love Island

Ellissa Bain

She’s not exactly headlining Ibiza clubs

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by days of cash reserves – Nottingham had just 24

Esther Knowles

Southampton had 317 days of reserves at the same point, more than 13 times Nottingham’s figure, despite both being Russell Group universities

This is why George was still on Love Island for so long, despite exit being announced last week

Hayley Soen

And why we didn’t see his exit on the show

Shakira explains what she really meant by ‘yikes’ comments about Black diversity on Love Island

Kieran Galpin

‘You might hate me for saying this’

HelloFresh Pride Month post

What’s actually going on with HelloFresh as people ‘boycott’ after explicit Pride Month post

Hayley Soen

‘This is sick and twisted’

Yasmin from Love Island’s real job exposed, as she brags about how much money she makes

Ellissa Bain

She doesn’t work in recruitment anymore

Hudson Williams’ friends explain missing context as ‘disturbing’ pictures from school surface

Kieran Galpin

He ‘deeply regrets’ the pictures