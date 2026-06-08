Twitter’s warning people not to watch a very specific scene in JLo’s new film Office Romance

It comes an hour into the Netflix original

4 hours ago

Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix film, Office Romance, is generating quite the reaction online, and there’s one specific scene that literally nobody saw coming.

Netflix’s Office Romance is currently at number one on the film chart. Starring Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz and Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower, the film sees them break their company’s strict anti-fraternisation policies. It currently sits at 51 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

What happens during *that* scene in Office Romance?

Though the film itself seems to be going down well with Netflix viewers, some people have taken to Twitter to caution people against one specific scene.

At the one hour and 20 minutes mark, after uncovering Daniel and Jackie’s behind-the-scenes activity, Betty Gilpin’s character Sydney gives birth in the office. Here’s where things got gnarly.

Women giving birth in TV and film is nothing especially new, but usually, the focal point is on the mother and those around her. That wasn’t the case in Office Romance.

Taking to Twitter after watching the film, one person said: “If you have Netflix, open the movie OFFICE ROMANCE and watch what happens at the 1 hour 20 minute mark.”

One person urged Twitter’s users, “Don’t do this”, after doing exactly that.

Much like a medical drama, as Sydney is screaming and Jackie and Daniel are trying to help her, the camera cuts right to the baby slipping out. You see everything, and I mean everything.

Now, I’m in no way suggesting that a woman giving birth is scandalous, but it was the last thing people expected to see in a romantic comedy. The Pitt, maybe, but not a JLo classic in the making.

Reacting, one person wrote: “Don’t watch the film (it’s v bad), but watch this bit, because if I had to see it, then so do you.”

“I hope Betty Gilpin gets paid huge amounts for that because what the fuck lol,” someone else said.

Others urged people to stop clutching their pearls; after all, that’s the way we all came into this world.

Office Romance is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix