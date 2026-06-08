What happened to Jordy Chandler? How he ‘disappeared’ after Michael Jackson allegations

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Netflix has recently released Michael Jackson: The Verdict, which has meant the allegations against him are back being spoken about again. One of the accusers was Jordy Chandler, who has now seemingly disappeared after the allegations against Michael Jackson.

Jordy Chandler and Michael Jackson are said to have met in 1992. He and his stepbrother and stepsister would often visit Neverland Ranch. MJ is said to have befriended the entire family.

In 1993, a 13-year-old Jordy accused Jackson of s*xual abuse. This came after his father, Evan Chandler, became suspicious over their relationship. Jackson denied the allegations.

The accusations led to a major police investigation and a civil lawsuit. In 1994, Jackson settled the civil case out of court for around $23million without admitting wrongdoing. No criminal charges were ever filed.

What happened to Jordy Chandler and where is he now?

Since then, little has been reported about where Jordy Chandler is now. He is now in his mid-40s, and it’s been claimed he was given a new identity and began a new life in New York following the police investigation. He was pictured in New York in 2005, and there are reports he may have attempted to start a singing career there.

It’s also been claimed nobody, including his own family, has had contact with him since. According to Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed, he attempted to contact Jordy while making the 2019 documentary but was unable to reach him. Reed later said he believed Jordy preferred to remain private.

“Jordan’s not easily accessible,” he explained. “We did a bit of sleuthing to try and find him but decided to not push that any further as he appears to want to stay hidden.”

Other than that, Jordy Chandler has remained completely out of the public eye and has a very secretive life now.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.