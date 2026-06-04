From Jordy Chandler and Gavin Arvizo to Wade Robson, where are Michael Jackson’s accusers now?

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With Netflix’s Michael Jackson: The Verdict out now, loads of people are revisiting the allegations that followed him throughout the 1990s, 2000s and beyond, so where are his accusers, including Jordy Chandler and Gavin Arvizo, now?

Over the years, several people accused Jackson of sexual abuse, allegations he repeatedly denied throughout his lifetime. Jackson was acquitted of all charges in his 2005 criminal trial, while his estate continues to deny allegations made after his death.

So, where are the key figures at the centre of those accusations now? Here’s everything we know.

Jordy Chandler has stayed out of the spotlight for more than 30 years

Jordy Chandler was 13 when he accused Jackson of sexual abuse in 1993. Jackson denied the allegations.

The accusations led to a major police investigation and a civil lawsuit. In 1994, Jackson settled the civil case for around $23 million without admitting wrongdoing, according to multiple reports. Criminal charges were never filed.

Since then, Jordy has largely disappeared from public life. According to Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed, he attempted to contact Jordy while making the 2019 documentary but was unable to reach him. Reed later said he believed Jordy preferred to remain private.

So, very little publicly verified information exists about Jordy’s current life, and he has not taken part in recent documentaries or media projects.

Gavin Arvizo has also remained a private figure

Gavin Arvizo was the teenager at the centre of the criminal case that led to Jackson’s 2005 trial.

After appearing in the documentary Living With Michael Jackson, Gavin accused the singer of molesting him. Jackson denied the allegations. The case eventually went to trial, and in June 2005 a jury found Jackson not guilty on all 14 counts.

Like Jordy Chandler, Gavin has largely stayed away from public attention since the trial. Dan Reed said he contacted Gavin while working on Leaving Neverland, but did not receive a response. Reports over the years suggest Gavin has repeatedly declined opportunities to publicly revisit the case.

So, not much is publicly known about where Gavin is today.

Wade Robson is still pursuing legal action

Wade Robson was one of Jackson’s most prominent defenders during the singer’s lifetime and even testified for the defence at the 2005 trial. Years later, Robson alleged that Jackson had abused him as a child and filed a lawsuit against Jackson’s companies in 2013.

He later became one of the central figures in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland.

According to USA Today, Robson is still pursuing legal action against Jackson’s companies alongside James Safechuck. Their combined case is expected to go before a jury this year.

Robson also appeared in the 2025 follow-up documentary Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson, which focused on the ongoing legal battle.

James Safechuck recently spoke out again

James Safechuck met Jackson as a child after appearing in a Pepsi commercial and later alleged that Jackson abused him over several years. Like Robson, he appeared in Leaving Neverland and subsequently filed legal claims against Jackson’s companies.

Safechuck has remained more publicly active than some of Jackson’s earlier accusers.

Last month, around the release of the Michael biopic, Safechuck released a video message aimed at survivors of childhood sexual abuse. He said the renewed celebration of Jackson could be difficult for some survivors to see. The message was distributed through his attorney.

Like Robson, Safechuck is expected to be involved in the upcoming trial against Jackson’s companies.

The Cascio siblings filed a new lawsuit in 2026

The newest allegations against Jackson came from members of the Cascio family. Edward, Dominic and Aldo Cascio, along with their sister Marie-Nicole Porte, filed a lawsuit in 2026 alleging that Jackson’s employees helped facilitate and conceal abuse. The family had previously been among Jackson’s most vocal defenders.

The siblings also spoke publicly about their allegations in interviews earlier this year, saying they had been “groomed” to defend Jackson against previous accusations.

Jackson’s estate has strongly denied the claims and described the lawsuit as a financial attempt to obtain money from the estate.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.