Fugitive TikToker responds to life sentence verdict as he denies part in biscuit-related crime

The runaway foodie has now been stripped of his civil rights

3 hours ago

Content creator Georges Hanna Dib, also known as Dr Food, has spoken out after being handed a life sentence in absentia.

The TikToker, who boasts 8.7 million followers on TikTok and over two million on Instagram, has generated his massive following through food content. He reviews restaurants, makes dishes himself, and flies all over the world for the best grub.

As per Al Jazeera, the Lebanese content creator was charged last year with “manufacturing, trafficking, and smuggling drugs abroad.” He was accused of using his food business, Dr Food Worldwide, to smuggle various cannabis products to foreign countries through Turkey. In 2024, roughly 820kg of hashish was confiscated from within cake and biscuit packaging.

Late last week, Judge Elie al-Helou sentenced Dr Food and 10 other suspects to life in prison under Lebanon’s strict narcotics law. The group also recieved a fine of 120 million Lebanese pounds (£1,000), and hard labour, with defendants sentenced in absentia also stripped of their civil rights.

Dr Food was not present at the sentencing, but maintained his innocence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Beirut | لوڤن بيروت (@lovinbeirut)

According to local media reports, Dr Food has maintained his innocence even after sentencing. He posted Instagram stories over the weekend from an unknown location, urging people to withhold judgement and let the legal process continue – even though the judge already shared his verdict.

“They exploit you, they laugh at you, they trap you, they exploit you,” he said in a translated message, describing himself as someone with a “pure heart” who has been “wronged for years.”

“We’re continuing, and we’re continuing with the legal process, with a complete, integrated team, and in constant coordination with the judiciary. We are continuing.”

Dr Food further claimed that there is a lot of misinformation about him right now, and that authorities carried out an inspection of one of his factories. It came up clear, according to him.

Naturally, the case has since been compared to Breaking Bad. In the hit show, drugs are smuggled through food trucks for Los Pollos Hermanos.

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Featured image credit: TikTok/Instagram