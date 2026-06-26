Exclusive: Vinted issues statement on human trafficking claims as people spot ‘listings for kids’

7 hours ago

People on TikTok have claimed that human traffickers are using Vinted to sell literal kids, with listings appearing showing disturbing details like weight, height, and notes on personality.

In screenshots that are spreading like wildfire on TikTok, listings appear to depict toys and stuffed animals. However, the descriptions don’t seem to be for the toys they’re selling. In fact, the posts seem to deliberately allude to some kind of human trafficking.

@njhy402 The Vinted listings are disturbing enough on their own. Whether they’re a sick hoax or something more,anything that appears to involve children should be treated with urgency, not brushed aside. We can’t afford to get complacent when it comes to child exploitation.#foryou #fyp #vinted #breakingnews #children ♬ original sound – njhy402

In one screenshot of a stuffed bunny, the description allegedly highlights how the toy is three years old, female, 91cm, 13kg, and an “obedient girl.” It’s priced at over €1k, but prices only go up from there, with other listings reaching €3k, €10k, and €31k.

There are dozens of sinister posts on TikTok right now, but as we know, the internet is an increasingly sketchy place. It’s not hard to fake receipts in 2026, so I reached out to Vinted.

Vinted launched an investigation into the disturbing child posts

In a statement provided to The Tab, Vinted’s communications manager said: “We have thoroughly investigated the listings currently being shared online and found no credible cases linking them to child trafficking activity, a conclusion also reached by an independent fact-check of similar claims.

“Where these listings are deliberately faked to fuel this conversation, we are swiftly removing them and taking action on accounts, including bans.”

People in the TikTok comments said they had been in contact with the police, with Vinted itself confirming that it’s been “collaborating” with the authorities.

The statement continued: “We are collaborating closely with the competent authorities as they conduct their own investigation. We are working relentlessly to keep Vinted safe for our members.

“We take this issue seriously and encourage anyone who sees a suspicious listing to report it so we can review and act. We do not tolerate illegal activity on our platform, and we take action every time we become aware of a suspicious listing – both through our own detection tools and via reports from members – reviewing each case carefully.”

Outside of the chilling listings, Vinted condemned people who have seemingly taken the law into their own hands.

The app said: “We’ve also seen an increase in abusive language directed at sellers of higher-priced items, as well as members creating listings designed to ‘catch’ suspected wrongdoers, or contacting other users posing as buyers and threatening to report them to the police. While we understand the concern behind this, this kind of behavior amounts to harassment, makes it harder for us to moderate the platform effectively, and can interfere with genuine investigations, putting members at risk. We do not tolerate harassment of any kind, and we take action against members who violate our rules.

“If a listing or a member’s behaviour goes against our rules, we have a number of procedures in place; this may include banning accounts and carrying out further investigation, in coordination with the competent authorities where appropriate.”

An investigation is underway in France.

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Featured image credit: TikTok/Reddit