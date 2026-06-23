Body of 20-year-old man found in Lancaster’s Williamson Park

Police were called to the scene the morning of Friday 19th June

4 hours ago

The body of a man in his 20s has been found dead in Williamson Park in Lancaster.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene at 7.55am on Friday 19th June, responding to a report that a man had been found unresponsive in the park on Wyresdale Road.

The area of the park in which the man’s body was found has been taped off.

When approached for comment, a spokesman for the police said: “The emergency services attended and very sadly, the man in his 20s was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this distressing time.”

They added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared in due course for HM Coroner.”

The man’s body was found in the same area as Lancaster University student Henry Shields, a 23-year-old chemistry student who was found dead in Williamson Park in the morning of Wednesday 20th May.

This came after call-outs and appeals for information from Henry’s Lancaster University college, Bowland College, as well as from family and friends.

Henry, who was described as “one of the kindest and most compassionate people”, had been reported missing Monday 18th May, since his family and friends had not seen or heard from him since the Monday prior.

His death was also not treated as suspicious by the police.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, Lancaster students can access 24/7 Mental Health and Wellbeing support by calling +44 (0)800 283766 or emailing [email protected].

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.