British TikToker, 23, facing death penalty by firing squad after killing man she met on Facebook

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British TikToker Brooke George is now facing the death penalty after stabbing a man whom she had earlier met on Facebook.

The 23-year-old, who is from Gravesend, Kent, travelled to Dubai with a man also from Kent, 26-year-old Bill Treeby.

Though she was initially having the “time of my life” on the trip, Bill’s behaviour allegedly changed dramatically. He grew increasingly controlling and abusive, she claimed, only booking a ticket for himself to return to the UK.

After an evening at McCaffrey’s Bar in Jumeirah Village, Brooke allegedly experienced physical abuse as she was punched in the face and attacked at their apartment. Though she did leave for a time, upon returning to the property to retrieve her passport, the abuse started again.

Reportedly acting in self-defence, Brooke stabbed him to death in a move that saw her arrested and charged with murder.

Brooke George is being held in prison, facing possible execution

Brooke George was arrested at a Dubai airport when she attempted to leave the country, with her family accusing Dubai officials of awful conduct. According to them, Brooke was forced to strip naked without a female officer present, and she’s been deprived of access to her embassy and lawyer.

“She reached for a knife after being attacked and punched in the face. Authorities must treat her as a domestic violence survivor while they investigate,” the CEO of Detained in Dubai said in a statement.

If found guilty of murder, Brooke could be sentenced to death by way of firing squad, The Sun reported.

Issuing a lengthy statement about her daughter’s arrest, Brooke’s mum, Thereza, said: “After Brooke returned to Dubai for the second time, the dynamic between them had clearly changed. The day before the incident, she did not seem like herself. She was quieter and not her usual happy, cheerful self, but she did not tell me why. That evening they went to a bar in Dubai.

“When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified. I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life. She was crying uncontrollably. I could see that one of her eyes was badly swollen and was beginning to close.

“As Brooke’s mother, I am deeply concerned for her welfare. The daughter I spoke to that night was utterly terrified. I firmly believe she was desperately trying to get home and away from whatever had happened to her.”

Arguing that Brooke should be treated as a “presumed victim of violence”, Thereza referenced similar stories of young women being abused in Dubai. Perhaps one of the most famous in recent years is Maria Kovalchuk.

“Given these allegations, we urge the UAE authorities to preserve and forensically examine all electronic devices, computers, mobile phones, online accounts and digital communications connected with the deceased and any associates, to determine whether Brooke was targeted for exploitation and whether others may also have been victims,” the mum added.

“We are calling for Brooke to be released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation. The authorities must investigate Brooke’s allegations with the same seriousness as the allegation against her.”

More to follow.

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Featured image credit: Instagram/TikTok