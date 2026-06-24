‘It was an attack’: Dad of YouTuber who died with Oliver Tree makes wild claims about crash

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Last week, YouTuber Gaspi was one of six people killed in a dual helicopter crash that also claimed the life of recording artist Oliver Tree.

The horrific accident occurred earlier this month in Brazil, with four passengers and two pilots killed in the crash. Oliver’s body was the last to be identified due to the damage the crash had wrought, but he’s now “back in California where he can finally rest.”

“Rest in peace Oliver Tree Nickell June 29th, 1993 – June 14th, 2026. Your legacy will live on forever,” his team confirmed in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Tree (@olivertree)

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown love, support and has done incredible tributes for Oliver. The constant love, support and positivity is helping the family, friends and collaborators make it through these extremely difficult times.”

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be published, but the father of the late YouTube star Gaspi has shared some unsubstantiated thoughts, The New York Post reported.

Gaspi’s dad questioned if the Oliver Tree crash was an ‘attack’

Speaking to Brazilian outlet Clarin, Gaspi’s dad, Ricardo Prim, admitted he’s barely begun to process his son’s passing.

“It’s going to be very difficult for me to live without Gaspi, without knowing he’s gone. I found out at noon on Sunday and it still hasn’t sunk in,” the bookstore owner said. “It’s going to be very difficult for me to live without Gaspi, without knowing he’s gone. I found out at noon on Sunday and it still hasn’t sunk in.”

But here’s where he made some pretty wild claims, alleging: “It’s not known whether it was an accident or an attack. I didn’t know the American singer who was with him, Oliver Tree, but I’m receiving a lot of information and I believe it wasn’t an accident. For me, it was an attack.”

Later in the interview, the grieving father said his son “died in a very unjust way”, but exactly where is he getting this information?

Though authorities are still investigating the crash, and very few official reports are out there, no one of note has suggested that the accident was anything more than just that, an accident.

But that’s not the case on social media, where misinformation about the Oliver Tree crash is rampant. There are numerous viral (and fake) tweets claiming that Israel assassinated him or that he was involved with organised crime.

Gaspi’s mum shared her own heartbreak for the situation, but refused to comment on her husband’s “attack” claims.

It’s best to leave the investigation up to the actual investigators.

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