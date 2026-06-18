‘Magic, inspiration’: Oliver Tree’s girlfriend breaks silence with statement about his tragic death

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The girlfriend of singer Oliver Tree has spoken out with a touching statement in the wake of his death. Earlier this week it was confirmed the US singer had died in a helicopter crash.

The incident happened on Sunday (14th June), and six people, including the singer, lost their lives. They included four passengers, and two pilots.

Since, his girlfriend Fiona Chernavskaya has shared a message on Instagram. Alongside pictures of the pair of them together, she said: “To my best friend. We traveled to 43 countries, and all seven continents together. The magic, inspiration and joy you brought to my life and others, will never be forgotten or replaced.

“You’d always tell me when we argued, if things don’t work out in this lifetime, you will find me in the next. I love you buggy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fiona chernavskaya (@fijioa)

In a separate post shared to her story, Fiona asked people to stop speculating about their relationship, and sharing rumours. “Thank you for all the kind words. I appreciate every ounce of support at this time. There are so many who have been affected by his passing; please show them love too,” she began.

“Please have respect for my privacy. We kept our relationship very intimate. What I really don’t need is to see gossip about other women that Oliver may have been seeing, we were monogamous. Right now I’m mourning my partner and best friend, anything else is unimportant. Please have some respect.”

At the moment, it is unclear what caused the fatal collision, but there is a theory it may have been human error. Fire services spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told CNN Brasil: “Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary. We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened.”

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