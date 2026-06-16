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Oliver Tree

Police share dark insight into the cause behind helicopter crash that killed Oliver Tree

Officials are investigating two possible causes

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Musician Oliver Tree was among the six people killed when two helicopters crashed into one another, and now authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident and what really happened.

“Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary. We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened,” Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras said. “Given the surrounding residences, the accident could have been far more tragic.”

One of the helicopters crashed into a car dealership, setting over 20 vehicles alight. That aftermath alone required considerably more resources.

“When this type of battery catches fire, it releases highly toxic gases and intensifies both the temperature and the severity of the blaze. Extinguishing a fire in one of these vehicles requires three to four times the amount of water needed for a fire in a standard car,” the Lieutenant added.

Though officials are still investigating the cause of the crash, an investigator has shared some insight ahead of an official report.

ANDRE COELHO/EPA/Shutterstock

Credit: ANDRE COELHO/EPA/Shutterstock

What happened to Oliver Tree’s helicopter? An investigator had some thoughts

Though exactly what happened on those two helicopters is yet to be revealed, Rio de Janeiro police investigator Alan Luxardo spoke to reporters at the crash site on Monday.

Theorising the cause, he told journalists that human error might have played a part in the tragic accident. He said that officials are investigating whether air traffic controllers or one of the pilots was responsible for the crash, according to ABC.

The investigation continues, with the Brazilian Air Force earlier confirming that data was being pulled from the wreckage.

“Investigators from the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (SERIPA III), based in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), were called to carry out the Initial Action of the incident involving two aircraft, registration numbers PP-MAC and PR-DJJ, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in the Southwest Zone of Rio de Janeiro (RJ),” it said.

“During the Initial Action, qualified and accredited professionals apply specific techniques for data collection and confirmation, preservation of evidence, initial verification of damage caused to or by the aircraft, and gathering other information necessary for the investigation.”

More to follow.

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Featured image credit: Shutterstock and ANDRE COELHO/EPA/Shutterstock
More on: Celebrity Music News Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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