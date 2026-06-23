Oliver Tree’s body has been returned to the US as his family carries out his heartfelt ‘final wish’

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The body of singer Oliver Tree has been returned to the US, after he died in a helicopter crash. He lost his life in the incident that happened in Brazil last Sunday (14th June). Six people, including the singer, passed away – four passengers and two pilots.

Now, in a message posted on his Instagram account, a spokesperson confirmed his body was “back in California where he can finally rest.”

The post said: “Rest in peace Oliver Tree Nickell June 29th, 1993 – June 14th, 2026. Your legacy will live on forever.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown love, support and has done incredible tributes for Oliver. The constant love, support and positivity is helping the family, friends and collaborators make it through these extremely difficult times. Oliver is now back in California where he can finally rest.”

The statement went on to confirm his family are carrying out his final wish. In an interview just weeks before he passed away, Oliver said that he wanted to donate any of his wealth back to artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Tree (@olivertree)

“I don’t believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it is mine. So when I die — I’ve set it up — my will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one’s going to get a penny,” he said.

“I have a wife or kids or anything not getting a penny. I’ll get my kids through college. That’s the agreement. But they’re not going to be a silver spoon. They’re taken care of because my dad worked on some stuff in the 2000s, you know, like the idea is when I die, all the money is going to go back to artists. So, I’ve set up a foundation. It’s called Dr. Oliver Tree’s Art Grants for Baby Geniuses.”

His family shared that this is soon being put into place. They said: “His legacy will live on through his foundation/endowment named ‘Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Grant For Baby Geniuses’ coming soon. This is something that Oliver had put together before his passing, written in his will. We will make sure his wish comes to fruition so that more joy, love and art can be spread into the world, that was his final wish.

“Love you all so much, Oliver would be so proud of every one of his supporters, friends and family. Peace be with Oliver.”

At the moment, it is unclear what caused the fatal collision, but there is a theory it may have been human error. Fire services spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told CNN Brasil: “Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary. We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened.”

His girlfriend has since spoken out, and called Oliver “magic” and an “inspiration”.

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