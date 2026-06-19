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Oliver Tree mum speaks out

Oliver Tree’s mum speaks out publicly for the first time since his death in the helicopter crash

‘We are so proud of you’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Just days after Oliver Tree died in a helicopter crash in Brazil, the singer’s mum has spoken out publicly for the first time.

It was reported that Tree was among six people who died after two helicopters collided in mid-air over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, 14 June. The American singer and internet star was 32 years old.

Five other people were also reportedly killed in the crash. They were identified as YouTuber Gaspar “Gaspi” Prim, director and screenwriter Lucas Vignale, music producer Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Charles Marsillac and Alexandre Souza.

Now, Tree’s mum has shared an emotional tribute to her son

Oliver Tree’s mum, Christine Begin Nickell, posted a childhood photo of him on Facebook with a touching message. She wrote, “Our dear son Oliver, you made this world a better place. We are so proud of you. RIP.”

Her statement came shortly after Tree’s girlfriend, Fiona Chernavskaya, also addressed his reported death on Instagram. In her stories, she thanked fans for their support during what she described as an incredibly difficult time.

She wrote, “I appreciate every ounce of support at this time. There are so many who have been affected by his passing. Please show them, love too.”

She added, “Please have some respect for my privacy. We kept our relationship very intimate. What I really don’t need is to see gossip about other women that Oliver may have been seeing. We were monogamous.

“Right now, I’m mourning my partner and best friend. Anything else is unimportant. Please have some respect.”

Tree had recently been travelling around Brazil after performing in São Paulo on 6 June. In the days before the reported crash, he shared loads of videos with local creators, showing himself dancing, singing, playing football and exploring the country.

Authorities in Brazil are still investigating the collision.

Featured image via Facebook/Christine Begin Nickell. For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Music News US
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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