The Tab
England's World Cup 2026 WAGs jobs

From ICU nurses to lawyers: The super impressive jobs of England’s World Cup 2026 WAGs

They are very successful in their careers

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Forget the old stereotypes. The WAGs supporting England’s stars at the 2026 World Cup are actually a seriously accomplished bunch. While some have built huge followings online, loads of them also have careers and qualifications completely separate from football. From intensive care nurses to law graduates and businesswomen, here’s a look at the impressive jobs of the WAGs of England’s World Cup 2026 squad.

Katie Kane – Harry Kane’s wife

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @katekanex

Harry Kane’s childhood sweetheart, Katie Kane, is a sports science graduate and a qualified fitness instructor. Long before Harry became England captain, she was pursuing her own education and career.

The couple now have four children.

Olivia Stones – John Stones’ wife

Olivia Stones has built her own business success away from football. The former beautician now runs businesses in the beauty industry and has established herself as an entrepreneur. She’s also built a sizeable social media following along the way.

Naima Corbin – Eberechi Eze’s wife

Eberechi Eze’s wife Naima might just have one of the most demanding jobs of anyone connected to the England squad. Naima works as an intensive care nurse. While many football partners enjoy the spotlight, she largely stays out of it and focuses on her career.

Mia McClenaghan – Reece James’ girlfriend

Reece James’ long-term girlfriend Mia McClenaghan has been building a career in law. Mia graduated from Royal Holloway with a law degree and is reported to be pursuing a career in the legal profession. She’s also said to have a particular interest in artificial intelligence.

Olivia Kate Parvia – Elliot Anderson’s girlfriend

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vantix Magazine (@vantixmag)

Another legal mind in the England WAG line-up is Olivia Kate Parvia. Olivia works as a paralegal, meaning she assists lawyers with legal work and case preparation.

Tolami Benson – Bukayo Saka’s fiancée

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @tolami_benson

Tolami Benson has become one of the most recognisable faces among England’s partners, but she’s much more than a social media star. She works as a planning executive in advertising and has also built a successful career in marketing, PR and influencer partnerships. Over the years, she has worked with major brands and developed a significant following thanks to her fashion content.

Ashlyn Castro – Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend

Ashlyn Castro has built a career in modelling and digital media. The American model and content creator has over half a million followers on Instagram through fashion, beauty, travel and lifestyle content.

Megan Pickford – Jordan Pickford’s wife

Jordan Pickford’s wife, Megan, has turned social media into a successful career. The influencer regularly shares content centred around fashion, beauty, travel and family life.

Ellie Watkins – Ollie Watkins’ wife

Ellie Watkins has also built a career as an influencer and content creator. She regularly works with fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands.

Annie Keating – Anthony Gordon’s partner

Anthony Gordon’s long-term partner, Annie Keating, keeps a relatively low profile compared to some football partners. However, reports have stated that she works as a make-up artist.

Katie Bio – Ivan Toney’s partner

Katie Bio has largely stayed away from public attention over the years. But apparently, she is into the fashion and homewares business.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Influencers Sport World Cup
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

pins

The dark reason Iran’s World Cup team all wear pins with the number 168 on

Is it coming home? Here’s whether England is planning to host the World Cup any time soon

FIFA verdict Shaun Evans gesture

World Cup referee accused of making ‘white power’ gesture speaks out as FIFA reaches verdict

Latest
Instagrams England World Cup 2026 squad

A nosy look at the incredibly vibey Instagrams of England’s World Cup 2026 squad

Suchismita Ghosh

Jude Bellingham has the most followers

England's World Cup 2026 WAGs jobs

From ICU nurses to lawyers: The super impressive jobs of England’s World Cup 2026 WAGs

Suchismita Ghosh

They are very successful in their careers

Harlan

I love Harlan Coben, but the glaring plot hole in Netflix’s I Will Find You is doing my head in

Kieran Galpin

Am I missing something?

Why David Rachel book ending change I Will Find You

I Will Find You creator reveals huge change in David and Rachel’s ending and why it’s not in book

Suchismita Ghosh

He also hints at what happened to them after

Explained: Why Thomas Partey is allowed to play for Ghana against England, amid r*pe charges

Hayley Soen

He wasn’t allowed to play in Ghana’s first World Cup match

Guys, Zoella has been found! Zoe Sugg finally spotted online six months after she disappeared

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Body of 20-year-old man found in Lancaster’s Williamson Park

Martha Munro

Police were called to the scene the morning of Friday 19th June

Olivia Rodrigo really booked every pop girly for Daisy Chain Festival: Inside the line-up

Zoe Lavender

Festival stage of Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye and others joined by special guests

Sequins to shawls: A glimpse of all the best looks at Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour

Harriet Edwards

The ties are giving conference at 5pm, Harry at 8pm

Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne

Kate Cassidy reveals she’s been dumped by new boyfriend after ‘comparing him to Liam Payne’

Hayley Soen

‘I look for Liam in every single guy I meet’

Daveigh Chase's

Daveigh Chase’s mum details previously unheard reason the late Disney child star was homeless

Kieran Galpin

‘I let out this guttural scream’

The wages the Love Island 2026 cast earned in jobs before the show reveal who needs fame boost

Hayley Soen

Jasmine carries in so many ways

A look at Mica’s insane life in Barbados before she went into the Love Island villa

Ellissa Bain

She went to Rihanna’s house once

Woman opens up about affair with her biological dad that led to arrest warrants and a son

Kieran Galpin

She was 24 when the relationship began

Maternal Instinct hospital dark tourism site

Staff relive pain that ‘never faded’ as Maternal Instinct hospital becomes dark tourism site

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It is a story of devastating loss’

‘We’ll show it’: Love Island’s new rules about s*x in the villa, fully explained

Hayley Soen

Bosses have spoken out about changes

‘I will not defend him’: Simba’s brother slates the way he’s behaving in the Love Island villa

Ellissa Bain

He feels so bad for Angelista

Bungee

Dark update on bungee accident as three more arrested over serious claims involving Maria’s body

Kieran Galpin

Search warrants were issued, and mobiles seized

influencer shark bait viral video

Um, influencer ‘nearly dies’ after being thrown in water during strange human shark bait video

Hayley Soen

She was dragged under

The calculating way Taylor Parker fooled so many people for so long with fake pregnancy

Ellissa Bain

This is why nobody noticed