From ICU nurses to lawyers: The super impressive jobs of England’s World Cup 2026 WAGs

They are very successful in their careers

6 hours ago

Forget the old stereotypes. The WAGs supporting England’s stars at the 2026 World Cup are actually a seriously accomplished bunch. While some have built huge followings online, loads of them also have careers and qualifications completely separate from football. From intensive care nurses to law graduates and businesswomen, here’s a look at the impressive jobs of the WAGs of England’s World Cup 2026 squad.

Katie Kane – Harry Kane’s wife

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Harry Kane’s childhood sweetheart, Katie Kane, is a sports science graduate and a qualified fitness instructor. Long before Harry became England captain, she was pursuing her own education and career.

The couple now have four children.

Olivia Stones – John Stones’ wife

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Olivia Stones has built her own business success away from football. The former beautician now runs businesses in the beauty industry and has established herself as an entrepreneur. She’s also built a sizeable social media following along the way.

Naima Corbin – Eberechi Eze’s wife

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Eberechi Eze’s wife Naima might just have one of the most demanding jobs of anyone connected to the England squad. Naima works as an intensive care nurse. While many football partners enjoy the spotlight, she largely stays out of it and focuses on her career.

Mia McClenaghan – Reece James’ girlfriend

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Reece James’ long-term girlfriend Mia McClenaghan has been building a career in law. Mia graduated from Royal Holloway with a law degree and is reported to be pursuing a career in the legal profession. She’s also said to have a particular interest in artificial intelligence.

Olivia Kate Parvia – Elliot Anderson’s girlfriend

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Another legal mind in the England WAG line-up is Olivia Kate Parvia. Olivia works as a paralegal, meaning she assists lawyers with legal work and case preparation.

Tolami Benson – Bukayo Saka’s fiancée

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Tolami Benson has become one of the most recognisable faces among England’s partners, but she’s much more than a social media star. She works as a planning executive in advertising and has also built a successful career in marketing, PR and influencer partnerships. Over the years, she has worked with major brands and developed a significant following thanks to her fashion content.

Ashlyn Castro – Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend

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Ashlyn Castro has built a career in modelling and digital media. The American model and content creator has over half a million followers on Instagram through fashion, beauty, travel and lifestyle content.

Megan Pickford – Jordan Pickford’s wife

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Jordan Pickford’s wife, Megan, has turned social media into a successful career. The influencer regularly shares content centred around fashion, beauty, travel and family life.

Ellie Watkins – Ollie Watkins’ wife

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Ellie Watkins has also built a career as an influencer and content creator. She regularly works with fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands.

Annie Keating – Anthony Gordon’s partner

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Anthony Gordon’s long-term partner, Annie Keating, keeps a relatively low profile compared to some football partners. However, reports have stated that she works as a make-up artist.

Katie Bio – Ivan Toney’s partner

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Katie Bio has largely stayed away from public attention over the years. But apparently, she is into the fashion and homewares business.

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