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Is it coming home? Here’s whether England is planning to host the World Cup any time soon

Surprisingly, you won’t have to break the bank to watch England play

Esther Knowles | News
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With England’s first match in the World Cup 2026 happening tonight, it’s almost impossible not to catch football fever. While I do love watching on a big pub screen, of course I’m jealous of everyone watching live. We’ve been waiting since 1966, so when is England next hosting the World Cup?

There’s going to be a lot of international football action happening in England and the rest of the UK over the next decade. So here’s which tournaments are taking place and everything you need to know about getting tickets.

When will England next host the World Cup?

England World Cup fans

via Unsplash

Although there is no confirmed date for the next time England will host the Men’s World Cup, it will be hosting the women’s one soon.

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are scheduled to host the 12th FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2035, as they are the sole bidders for the tournament.

If you think nine years is too long to wait to watch some live international football, don’t worry. England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland are hosting the very next Men’s Euros in 2028, with both the semi-finals and final taking place at Wembley Stadium.

Northern Ireland is no longer joining in hosting the UEFA Euros 2028, after Belfast’s Casement Park was removed as an option.

How can you buy tickets for UEFA Euros 2028 and how much will they cost?

World Cup football stadium

via Unsplash

Good news if you want to enjoy football without breaking the bank, UEFA is expected to freeze many of its ticket prices for the 2028 Euros. This means fans will be able to buy five tickets for the same price that one parking space costs to watch the 2026 World Cup in the USA. Yep, you read that right, five whole tickets!

At least 40 per cent of tickets will be allocated to the affordable “fans first” ticket pool. If you’re lucky enough to be in this category, you might be able to watch a Euros group stage match for less than £30.

The event is likely to be popular but, thankfully, UEFA is not intending to introduce dynamic pricing. Phew.

The full list of ticket prices and sales dates for the 2028 Euros will be announced in autumn 2027, and the first window to buy tickets will open after the draw in December.

There’s plenty of time so just relax. For now, you can just focus on watching England smash the World Cup from the comfort of a pub garden.

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Featured image via Unsplash

More on: News US Viral World Cup
Esther Knowles | News
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