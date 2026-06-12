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World Cup reporter leaves live broadcast to get a picture with Shakira and it’s so iconic

Priorities!

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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A reporter at the World Cup has gone viral after walking out of his live broadcast to go and get a picture with Shakira, and honestly, it’s so iconic.

Argentinian journalist Marcelo Benedetto was broadcasting in front of the pitch at the Estadio Aztec stadium on Wednesday, less than  24 hours before the first World Cup game between Mexico and South Africa, when he spotted Shakira walking past.

The Colombian singer was due to perform at the opening ceremony the next day, so was probably at the stadium doing rehearsals when the reporter literally abandoned his broadcast to go and get a photo with her.

He told his colleagues about his plans to go over to her live on air before putting down his microphone and walking towards the 49-year-old as the camera zoomed in to watch him.

Shakira was more than happy to get a photo and even put up a peace sign to the camera as they took a picture together. Benedetto then returned and continued his broadcast as normal.

He posted the iconic picture they took on Instagram and thanked her in the caption, writing: “More admiration @shakira for your gesture, filled with humility and sympathy.”

The hilarious moment has gone viral on Twitter, with one person writing: “The World Cup hasn’t even started yet and we already have one of the tournament’s videos. The great Marcelo Benedetto leaving the live broadcast to go ask Shakira for a photo. Priorities, always.”

“Haha, he knows that kind of opportunity only comes once in a lifetime,” someone commented. Another person said: “I don’t judge him because we all would have done the same.” Someone else agreed: “I would’ve done the same thing, give that great man a beer.” You can’t miss a photo opportunity with Shakira!

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Featured image credit: @DSports/Twitter and @m_benedetto/Instagram

More on: Social Media Viral World Cup
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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