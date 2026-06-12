NBA reporter apologises after savagely dissing Taylor Swift live on air for being at game

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A reporter has been forced to apologise after she dissed Taylor Swift live on air at an NBA game, while the singer was sitting in the front row.

Taylor went to watch the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs in the final at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday alongside loads of other celebs, including Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

During the game , ESPN reporter Monica McNutt got herself in a bit of trouble after literally telling the Karma singer to get out of the stadium because she wasn’t a real Knicks supporter live on air. Brutal!

“Is that Taylor Swift? She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl,” she said to her partner in the booth. But Taylor is actually a massive Knicks fan and has been for years, so the comment obviously didn’t go down very well.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?” “She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here girl” The Knicks radio team didn’t know they were on air pic.twitter.com/9O5PPD7H4s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2026

Following a lot of backlash, McNutt shared a half-hearted apology statement to TMZ, saying: “Swifties, I appreciate your passion. I said what I said. And here’s the deal, if I’m wrong—I am wrong, apparently, because she’s got an OG Amar’e Stoudemire jersey… I misspoke. I did not know, but here’s the deal,” she said.

“Context: I literally just did a piece on celebrity row. I’ve been with the organisation for five years. I know these folks. Ben Stiller. His wife, Christine. Spike Lee. All of them. Fat Joe. I had not seen her here this year or last year, and we just saw her in Cleveland with her fiancé.”

The reporter continued: “Obviously, Travis supports the Cavs. She didn’t have on any Knicks paraphernalia, so I did not know of her Knicks loyalty. But shoutout to T-Swift. We can be united in orange and blue, like, it’s fine.”

🎤 EXCLUSIVE: Knicks radio host Monica McNutt apologizes to Taylor Swift for NBA finals comment. pic.twitter.com/JLyor4PvIA — TMZ (@TMZ) June 11, 2026

Taylor has been going to Knicks games for years. “So I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool. And also I performed at the Knicks’—at Madison Square Garden’s—Kids Talent Competition at halftime when I was 12 or 13. And ever since then I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid,” she told Time Magazine in 2014.

Before the final this week, a source said to Page Six: “[Swift] is a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them.” So, the comment was majorly uncalled for.

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Featured image credit: ESPN