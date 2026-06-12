The Tab

NBA reporter apologises after savagely dissing Taylor Swift live on air for being at game

It was so uncalled for

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A reporter has been forced to apologise after she dissed Taylor Swift live on air at an NBA game, while the singer was sitting in the front row.

Taylor went to watch the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs in the final at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday alongside loads of other celebs, including Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

During the game , ESPN reporter Monica McNutt got herself in a bit of trouble after literally telling the Karma singer to get out of the stadium because she wasn’t a real Knicks supporter live on air. Brutal!

“Is that Taylor Swift? She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl,” she said to her partner in the booth. But Taylor is actually a massive Knicks fan and has been for years, so the comment obviously didn’t go down very well.

Following a lot of backlash, McNutt shared a half-hearted apology statement to TMZ, saying: “Swifties, I appreciate your passion. I said what I said. And here’s the deal, if I’m wrong—I am wrong, apparently, because she’s got an OG Amar’e Stoudemire jersey… I misspoke. I did not know, but here’s the deal,” she said.

“Context: I literally just did a piece on celebrity row. I’ve been with the organisation for five years. I know these folks. Ben Stiller. His wife, Christine. Spike Lee. All of them. Fat Joe. I had not seen her here this year or last year, and we just saw her in Cleveland with her fiancé.”

The reporter continued: “Obviously, Travis supports the Cavs. She didn’t have on any Knicks paraphernalia, so I did not know of her Knicks loyalty. But shoutout to T-Swift. We can be united in orange and blue, like, it’s fine.”

Taylor has been going to Knicks games for years. “So I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool. And also I performed at the Knicks’—at Madison Square Garden’s—Kids Talent Competition at halftime when I was 12 or 13. And ever since then I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid,” she told Time Magazine in 2014.

Before the final this week, a source said to Page Six: “[Swift] is a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them.” So, the comment was majorly uncalled for.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: ESPN

More on: Celebrity Taylor Swift Viral
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Ariana Grande brutally calls out White House for using her song in ‘inhumane’ TikTok video

David Harbour reveals what really happened with Millie Bobby Brown after ‘harassment’ claim

Credit:

All the disturbing resurfaced pictures of Hudson Williams, as even more allegations come to light

Latest
Love Island 2026 cast old TikTok videos

I found Love Island 2026 cast’s old TikToks, and some of the videos are painfully cringe

Suchismita Ghosh

They deserve to stay buried, respectfully

Cardiff University halts library renovation plans following student backlash

Andrea Inte

The renovations have been delayed to summer 2027 due to petitions and protests

Love Island

Why aren’t there gay people on Love Island? A host just addressed it, and we should be angry

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m dying for more queer representation on the show’

Ranked: 18 Scottish unis by Scottish student proportion – St Andrews lowest at 28.2 per cent

Georgia French

Edinburgh follows at 30.4 per cent, meaning Scotland’s two most internationally renowned universities have the smallest proportion of Scottish students of any institution in the country

Remember gay influencers Max and Andrés? Their marriage (and their dog’s life) ended tragically

Kieran Galpin

Their house also burned down

The one detail that could brutally sabotage Lola and Sean on Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

No I was really backing these two!

World Cup reporter leaves live broadcast to get a picture with Shakira and it’s so iconic

Ellissa Bain

Priorities!

Ranked: 24 Russell Group universities by fresher dropout rate – Queen Mary loses 5.8 per cent

Georgia French

At Queen Mary, 5.8 per cent of first year students do not continue their studies – the highest dropout rate of any Russell Group university, and nearly three times the rate at Cambridge

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by student-to-staff ratio – Queen’s Belfast has 14 per staff

Caitlyn Wright

Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester also rank in the bottom five, with ratios above 13

Selena responds shading Taylor Swift Hailey Bieber

Selena responds as people think she was shading Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber over Knicks game

Suchismita Ghosh

Wait, are they beefing?

Lancs Uni researcher releases report about life and death of baby in adoption home scandal

Charlotte Hutchinson

Dr. Michael Lambert of Lancaster Medical School has released evidence from St Monica’s maternity home

George and Robyn have both addressed if they’ll rekindle things after leaving Love Island

Hayley Soen

Do we have a new couple on our hands?

NBA reporter apologises after savagely dissing Taylor Swift live on air for being at game

Ellissa Bain

It was so uncalled for

Rivals

Where’s episode seven? Rivals writer explains rage-inducing reason we have to wait MONTHS

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s just a cover excuse’

Rhi and Jeff from MAFS Australia

‘I’m breaking my heart’: Rhi and Jeff both share sorrowful details about their split after MAFS

Hayley Soen

‘Everything turned out the way I didn’t want it to’

Ariana Grande brutally calls out White House for using her song in ‘inhumane’ TikTok video

Ellissa Bain

She branded it ‘barbaric nonsense’

New £22.5 million fund launched to support North East university spinouts

Ali Choudhary

The fund is supported by five universities, including Newcastle and Northumbria

Romance, scraps, and human waste: students remember the old metro trains

Bethan King

With the new trains coming, is it time for a remix of MC Bouncin’s Metro Mission?

love island 2025 couples together been up to

Only three couples are still together from Love Island 2025, so here’s what they’ve been up to

Suchismita Ghosh

They have had a busy year

Martin Bashir now Michael Jackson

Where is Martin Bashir now after the interview that changed Michael Jackson’s life forever?

Suchismita Ghosh

He lived in America for a while