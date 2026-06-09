All the disturbing resurfaced pictures of Hudson Williams, as even more allegations come to light

The pictures ‘do not and have never reflected’ his beliefs

5 hours ago

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams has found himself in some controversy this week after leaked pictures showed him with a swastika on his face.

Taken at an annual “campout” with friends in Canada, the pictures showed a 17/18-year-old Hudson with a Sharpie pen on his clothes and face. Most of the words were names, but there was also a swastika and the word AIDS. His friends had similar controversial words on them.

Though Hudson is yet to publicly comment on the scandal, anonymous friends of his said he “deeply regrets” the moment. He allegedly understands the hurt caused by the images, but does not “condone or support the offensive markings.”

“The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson’s beliefs, values, or character,” the friends said.

Despite that, people on team Hudson have defended the Canadian actor. They feel as though a smear campaign is to blame for the pictures, even as more continued to find their way onto Twitter.

Here are all the pics so far.

The first pictures of Hudson Williams with a swastika

Why does he have a swastika on his forehead https://t.co/OXDue54Hd1 pic.twitter.com/pwGqi2IHC7 — ☔️ (@unsexuaIIy) June 7, 2026

In the first pictures that were shared on Twitter, Hudson was in a blue polo with various names written on it. Taylor, Emily, Kim, and Mia were among them, but there was also a swastika on his face and an upside-down cross on his forehead.

There were many pictures from the night in question

Other pictures from the night showed that offensive graphics were prevalent in the friend group. One guy had a Hitler moustache, and another had the word AIDS across his stomach.

This one’s a bit random

They are having qwhite a lot of fun 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3jIujRovdc — M. (@westflashes) June 8, 2026

There’s another picture on Twitter right now, and it shows Hudson on the far right as he’s surrounded by friends. Unlike the others, which are objectively offensive, there doesn’t seem to be any controversy attached to this one.

The newest picture was taken a year after the first set

When people argued that Hudson Williams was only 17 at the time of the first photos, his critics dug up another post from a year later. In it, it appears as though Hudson has a swastika on his face once again. Others have argued that it’s an upside-down cross.

Bloody hell, it’s only Tuesday.

Hudson Williams has been approached for comment.

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Featured image credit: Social media