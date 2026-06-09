Heated Rivalry star’s ‘wild’ comments about Hudson Williams re-emerge after *those* awful pics

‘François you were never wrong, just early’

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François Arnaud’s comments about Hudson Williams have resurfaced after those controversial pictures from the Canadian actor’s past went viral.

This week, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams was pictured in throwback images from his high school days. Words in Sharpie pen covered both his body and his shirt, with people clocking swastikas and the word AIDS in bold lettering. It caused a sh*tstorm on Twitter.

Friends of Hudson soon told TMZ that he “deeply regrets” the pictures and that he wasn’t aware of the divisive language on his body at the time.

“The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson’s beliefs, values, or character,” they said.

François Arnaud’s joke about Hudson Williams has resurfaced

After the pictures emerged online, people started to talk about when Coveteur magazine interviewed the Heated Rivalry actor.

In the interview, the openly queer actor stated: “He’s just so wild, you never know what’s going to come out of his mouth. You’re like, ‘Oh, he’s gonna get cancelled for this.'”

Though the interview was obviously lighthearted and was in no way a condemnation of Hudson, people have been discussing it in light of the new controversy.

françois you are never wrong just early https://t.co/5sUaGQX4Qn pic.twitter.com/qu52ieZ9Ra — ceren (@coispai) June 8, 2026

“Does anyone else remember when François said one of Hudson’s qualities was his sense of humour that was cancelable? And Hudson’s fans added it to their hatred of him? Just a thought,” one person questioned.

“François, you are never wrong, just early,” someone else said.

Now, it’s important to know that the Heated Rivalry online fandom is hella messy, and I’m talking like parasocial ‘I know this person personally’ kinda messy. Fans go hard for their fav actor, and though all of the lads seem friendly with one another, their camps beef CONSTANTLY. This latest scandal – warranted, or not – is just another arrow in the quiver of Hudson haters.

Hudson Williams was approached for comment when the initial story broke.

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Featured image credit: Instagram/social media