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Heated Rivalry lads had WILD night out after the Met Gala, and Hudson went home without clothes

The details are soooo juicy

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie both made their Met Gala debuts on Monday night, but the party did not stop once the event was over.

Following the success of Heated Rivalry, it was a given that Hudson and Connor would be at the Met Gala. The former sported a custom Balenciaga outfit, while Connor flaunted his Adonis-like body in a number from Yves Saint Laurent.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attended the GQ afterparty

After the star-studded event, the Heated Rivalry leads attended the GQ after party with the likes of Chase Infiniti, Damson Idris, Lisa, and Paul Anthony Kelly. Basically, it was the hot people’s party.

A source told Page Six: “The duo’s bromance was impossible to miss.”

After mingling with Olympian Alyssa Liu, organisers opened up the top-floor terrace so Hudson could smoke in peace with a carefully selected group.

“Hudson wanted to continue the night and wants to have a cigarette and talk about plans, but he didn’t want to be outside because there were hundreds of people and a photo pit,” a second source said. “They unlocked [the] top of the building and a small group went up and then [Williams] texted Connor Storrie.”

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

The source said that the atmosphere “felt like hanging around the bonfire in high school”, and that Hudson and Connor were “inseparable” throughout the night.

“They were weaving through the room hand-in-hand and, at one point, even sitting on each other’s laps, laughing like they had the place to themselves,” they added.

They were the last to leave the party

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie partied the night away until about 3:30 a.m, at which point they were some of the last to leave the Met Gala after party.

“Williams and Storrie were among the very last to leave,” the source said, stating they left “long after most had called it a night.”

Instagram

Credit: Instagram

The night out did not stop there

What to do after the after party? The after-after party, of course!

After ditching the GQ party, Connor and Hudson showed their faces at Baz Luhrmann’s bar Monsieur in the early hours of Tuesday morning. By early hours, I’m talking like 4 am, fyi.

Then *that* video emerged

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams ended up going home when most people were getting up for work, and the latter was pictured in his underwear on what could only be described as a walk of pride.

Filmed at 8 am, the video showed Hudson in a white shirt and underwear as he walked through the New York streets. A few hours later, he left the same hotel where Connor was also staying.

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Featured image credit: Instagram/Instagram live

More on: Celebrity Heated Rivalry Met Gala
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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