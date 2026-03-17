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Connor Storrie Troye Sivan dating

So, what’s actually going on between Connor Storrie and Troye Sivan after that Oscars moment?

They were spotted leaving the Academy Awards together

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Social media right now is filled with people talking about whether Connor Storrie and Troye Sivan are dating after being spotted leaving the 2026 Oscars together, so here’s what’s actually going on.

The Heated Rivalry actor and the ‘Rush’ singer were filmed leaving one of the post-Oscars events in Los Angeles at the same time. In the clips going around, they’re just walking side by side, both on their phones, looking like they’re trying to sort out their rides home.

Connor’s been in the spotlight a lot recently thanks to Heated Rivalry, and with that has come loads of interest in his personal life. There’s already been ongoing speculation about his relationship with co-star François Arnaud, especially after they’ve been seen spending time together off-screen.

Connor’s Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams was also at the Oscars with his girlfriend. Before Hudson hard-launched his relationship, people had previously linked him with Connor as well, with some convinced they were dating. Those rumours have since been shut down, with the cast addressing them and asking people to separate fiction from real life.

So when a new video popped up of Connor leaving an event with someone as well-known as Troye Sivan, people obviously started reading into it.

So, are they actually dating?

According to TMZ, sources close to them have said the same thing pretty clearly: Connor Storrie and Troye Sivan are just friends. There’s no secret relationship or hidden romance. They are just two people who likely crossed paths during one of the busiest nights in entertainment and ended up leaving around the same time.

When you think about it, that’s not unusual. Oscar after-parties are full of actors, musicians, and industry people all mixing in the same spaces.

Neither Connor nor Troye has commented on the rumours yet.

Some people really need to chill.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via John Salangsang/Shutterstock and Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock.

More on: Celebrity Heated Rivalry LGBTQ+ TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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