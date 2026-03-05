Heated Rivalry’s Hudson makes filthy comments about Connor, and now the internet is sweating

2 hours ago

Parts of Heated Rivalry were objectively softcore p*rn, and it seems to have permanently altered Hudson Williams’ brain chemistry. Either that or he was always a thirsty, thirsty man.

Connor Storrie, who played Illya, is very much in his fashion girly era right now. If he’s not sitting front row at fashion shows, he’s posing up a storm on the covers of magazines like GQ Hype, Cultured, and Interview. Firmly cementing himself as the next IT girl – or man, in this case – he sported a Tiffany choker at the Actor Awards that was worth a staggering $500k.

Celebrating the partnership on Instagram, Connor shared polaroids of the evening alongside the caption: “I’m a @tiffanyandco boy #tiffanyandco.”

The comments were incredibly normal, with one person writing: “A picture is worth a thousand words, yet we are speechless.”

“Gorgeous look! Love the necklace and style. Reminds me of the 90’s,” another said.

But then here came Hudson Williams with the comment of the century, though I’m not actually certain what he was referring to.

“I’ll have Breakfast all over your Tiffany’s munch munch munch yum yum yum,” he wrote.

The comment was overtly s*xual, but the exact meaning is seemingly locked in Hudson’s brain, and I’m scared to go in there.

This is not Hudson Williams’ first naughty comment about Connor

From the get-go, we’ve known what we’re getting with Hudson Williams: Zero media training, shock factor, and a lack of verbal control – he really does say the first thing in his head.

Even before Heated Rivalry became a worldwide success, Hudson revealed the very naughty thought he had about Connor Storrie during the audition process.

“Hudson told me, ‘The other guy was good, but Connor felt like he was going to pin me down and f*ck me,” showrunner Jacob Tierney revealed.

Connor was in that interview as well, and he confessed: “Damn! Is that what it is?”

Never change, Hudson. Never change.

