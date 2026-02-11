The Tab

Connor Storrie deletes Heated Rivalry Instagram pics as he prepares for surprising career move

I’m so excited

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

After the massive success of Heated Rivalry, Connor Storrie has deleted all his Instagram posts related to the show in preparation for his exciting next steps in his career.

Connor plays Ilya Grigoryevich Rozanov in Heated Rivalry, alongside Hudson Williams, who plays Shane Hollander. Since getting their breakout roles on the viral show, the pair have been seen everywhere and are making connections with mainstream Hollywood, and it looks like they’ll both have very successful careers going forward.

HBO

via HBO

Season two of Heated Rivalry is set to begin filming over the summer, continuing the story of Illya and Hudson as in the original book series. But Connor Storrie has cleared his Instagram of Heated Rivalry content as he prepares to set himself up as an actor outside of the Canadian ice hockey series.

At the Golden Globes, Connor said he pitched himself to a prominent Hollywood director for potential upcoming work.

“I won’t say who, but there’s a director who I really, really want to work with that has a movie coming up soon,” Connor said on the TODAY show. “And I was like, ‘Hi, I love you, I want to be in your movie’.”

But don’t hold your breath – Connor clarified that this interaction didn’t land him a massive role or anything.

“Very quickly, he started talking about anything else,” Connor said.

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

via HBO

But outside of Heated Rivalry, Connor has an upcoming project as the director, writer, and filmmaker, using his iPhone.

“A big part of my career and what I want to do right now with the show is I write and direct myself. I’m in the middle of doing an iPhone feature, this super indie kind of Sean Baker-esque film, because I’m making it on an iPhone. I just want to develop as a filmmaker, too, alongside Heated Rivalry,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Connor has confirmed that the film has been shot, so it’s probably in post-production now. Hopefully, we’ll get to see a different side of Connor’s creativity soon!

Featured image via MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

