What’s inside the new McDonald’s World Cup meals, with different cups and toys to collect

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McDonald’s has just launched its biggest collaboration of the year so far, a new range of World Cup meals to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026. Here’s everything you need to know, including what new food options are available in both the USA and UK, and the different collectable toys and cups.

In the US, there are three McDonald’s World Cup meals with collectable cups or Squishmallows

From 4th June in America (9th June for the Happy Meal), there are three different World Cup options available:

The FIFA World Cup 26 Breakfast Meal: A choice of Sausage McMuffin with Egg or Sausage Egg Biscuit and Hash Browns, with one of nine collectable World Cup cups.

A choice of Sausage McMuffin with Egg or Sausage Egg Biscuit and Hash Browns, with one of nine collectable World Cup cups. The FIFA World Cup 26 Meal: Choose between a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, both with a limited-edition gold packaged Big Mac Sauce and one of nine collectable World Cup cups.

Choose between a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, both with a limited-edition gold packaged Big Mac Sauce and one of nine collectable World Cup cups. The World Cup 26 Happy Meal: Any of the usual Happy Meal options, complete with one of 23 Squishmallow plushies which are the official mascots for the World Cup and represent the three host countries: Canada, Mexico, and the US.

The nine cups are all themed around different US Men’s National Team players including: Christian Pulisic, David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Thierry Henry, Son Heung-Min, Lamine Yamal, Alphonso Davies, Santiago Gimenez and McDonald’s mascot Grimace.

The UK has different World Cup meals available, and only six football-themed cups to collect

From 9th June to 13th July, McDonald’s in the UK is also giving out free football-themed cups when you order specific meals, but there are only six cups to collect, featuring football icons David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaucho and Thierry Henry.

You’ll be given a free cup while stocks last if you order one of the following three meals:

Big Mac FIFA World Cup Medium or Large Meal

Nine Chicken McNuggets Medium or Large FIFA World Cup Meal

McPlant® FIFA World Cup Medium or Large Meal

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Featured image credit: McDonald’s