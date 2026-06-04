The Tab

What’s inside the new McDonald’s World Cup meals, with different cups and toys to collect

They’re available now

Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

McDonald’s has just launched its biggest collaboration of the year so far, a new range of World Cup meals to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026. Here’s everything you need to know, including what new food options are available in both the USA and UK, and the different collectable toys and cups.

In the US, there are three McDonald’s World Cup meals with collectable cups or Squishmallows

From 4th June in America (9th June for the Happy Meal), there are three different World Cup options available:

Credit: McDonald’s

  • The FIFA World Cup 26 Breakfast Meal: A choice of Sausage McMuffin with Egg or Sausage Egg Biscuit and Hash Browns, with one of nine collectable World Cup cups.
  • The FIFA World Cup 26 Meal: Choose between a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, both with a limited-edition gold packaged Big Mac Sauce and one of nine collectable World Cup cups.
  • The World Cup 26 Happy Meal: Any of the usual Happy Meal options, complete with one of 23 Squishmallow plushies which are the official mascots for the World Cup and represent the three host countries: Canada, Mexico, and the US.

Credit: McDonald’s

The nine cups are all themed around different US Men’s National Team players including: Christian Pulisic, David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Thierry Henry, Son Heung-Min, Lamine Yamal, Alphonso Davies, Santiago Gimenez and McDonald’s mascot Grimace.

The UK has different World Cup meals available, and only six football-themed cups to collect

From 9th June to 13th July, McDonald’s in the UK is also giving out free football-themed cups when you order specific meals, but there are only six cups to collect, featuring football icons David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaucho and Thierry Henry.

Credit: McDonald’s

You’ll be given a free cup while stocks last if you order one of the following three meals:

  • Big Mac FIFA World Cup Medium or Large Meal
  • Nine Chicken McNuggets Medium or Large FIFA World Cup Meal
  • McPlant® FIFA World Cup Medium or Large Meal

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: McDonald’s

More on: Food McDonald's Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Strawberry sprite

Guys, what tf is Strawberry Sprite? The viral TikTok sound is going around and around in my head

why stove burners are round

People are only just finding out why stove burners are round and I feel so stupid now

Gordon Ramsay addressed dog pee pad incident at restaurant, and his response is so surprising

Latest

Two arrested after protesters clash with police near Henry Nowak stabbing site

Violet Kennerk

The protest took place in Southampton on Tuesday evening

Dead rat Euphoria finale hidden meaning

The dead rat in Euphoria has a brutal hidden meaning that only makes sense now after the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t believe I missed it

Ethan Miller

Remember gay YouTubers Ethan and Mark? Their story ended tragically, and kinda filthy

Kieran Galpin

Okay, childhood ruined

What’s inside the new McDonald’s World Cup meals, with different cups and toys to collect

Ellissa Bain

They’re available now

Man arrested following crash outside King’s College London’s Stamford Street accommodation

Isabella Zbucki

It resulted in a vehicle being upturned

It’s finally time: Voting has opened for the first round of Lancaster’s BNOC 2026

Erin Malik

Your top 15 candidates have been selected from over 1,300 votes

Here’s why so many St Andrews students are against the idea of a campus Wetherspoons

Cyrus Tahbaz

The new Spoons is set to open in September

EGB 2026: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Lara van Soest

Enchanting or disappointing? Here’s the truth

50 Cent response ex Daphne Joy leaked s*x tape Diddy

50 Cent doubles down on his nasty comments about ex Daphne Joy’s leaked s*x tape with Diddy

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She could be out back with a dog for all I care’

KSI dragged for ‘disloyalty’ and ‘ego’ as he says he wants to be ‘better than the Sidemen’

Ellissa Bain

‘So KSI left his day ones for views’

So, Mackenzie Shirilla has now fully ‘confessed’ she *did* crash the car on purpose

Hayley Soen

Wait, what?!

Olivia Rodrigo reveals what it’s really like to party with Charli XCX after they go to rave

Ellissa Bain

Can I have an invite next time?

Drake Von

Gay p*rnstar Drake Von arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation

Kieran Galpin

He’s been charged with two felonies

Former Love Island producer

‘Love Island has failed’: A former producer has slated the show and its catastrophic downfall

Hayley Soen

Wow this is telling

Newcastle students raise over £6,000 playing golf for charity

Tilly Nelson

Two Newcastle students raise over £6000 playing 72 holes of golf in a single day to raise money for a men’s mental health charity

Scottish student transfers to Warwick after ‘worst year of her life’ at University of Edinburgh

Phoebe Davies

Faith said she felt pressure fit in and felt unsupported when struggling with her course

Tits Up!: New North East film raises awareness breast cancer affects young people too

Bethan King

From uni students to the elderly, breast cancer doesn’t distinguish between the ages

The ultimate student budget guide to Leeds: From Hyde Park picnics to spoons desserts

Abbie Latymer

Girls just want to have fun, not drain their bank accounts

Mackenzie Shirilla

The sickening amount of followers Mackenzie Shirilla has been gaining on Instagram since The Crash

Hayley Soen

Her account is being kept active by her ‘support team’

Timeline Michael Jackson case verdict

From police investigation to trial verdict, here’s the full timeline of Michael Jackson’s case

Suchismita Ghosh

It spanned more than a decade