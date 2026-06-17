All the best London venues to watch England in the World Cup

It’s time to round up your flatmates and switch off your phones

3 hours ago

The World Cup only comes around once every four years, so it’s fair to say where you choose to watch England’s opening match in London is a pretty big deal.

As the Three Lions prepare to take on Croatia at Dallas Stadium in Texas, fans across the UK will be counting down to Wednesday’s 9pm kick-off.

So, whether you’re a die-hard football fan or just there for the cheap pints (and honestly, there’s nothing wrong with that), we’ve compiled a list of the best places in London to follow along with the fun.

Dover Castle Pub

Whether you’re planning to book a table with your mates or chance it on the night, the Southwark pub should be high on your list.

With £3.90 pints and yard sale pizza during every England game throughout the tournament, Dover Castle is a great option for students to soak up the World Cup atmosphere without breaking the bank. Plus, it’s super cosy.

BOXPARK Wembley

If you’re looking for a bigger match-day atmosphere, BOXPARK Wembley is one of the best options in London. The venue is hosting a dedicated screening of England’s World Cup opener against Croatia, with giant screens, food from 14 independent kitchens and plenty of fellow fans watching along.

Just make sure to plan ahead, as this is a ticket-only event, with doors closing one hour before kick-off. But be warned, there is also a Harry Styles concert happening on the same evening right by the venue so the tube home might be a bit packed.

Big Penny Social

If you’re looking for somewhere to watch the game with a big crowd and student-friendly prices, Big Penny Social is also well worth considering.

The Walthamstow venue is hosting screenings throughout the World Cup, with live action and post-match celebrations all under the roof. Housed inside a former brewery warehouse, the venue offers a lively atmosphere, making it a great option for larger groups.

While tickets for England’s opener against Croatia have already sold out, tickets for upcoming matches are still available from £12 per person. So, if you’re already planning where you’ll be watching England’s next game, this could be your best bet.

Vinegar Yard

If you’d rather go fully outdoors, Vinegar Yard may be the place to watch the game. Located just a short walk from London Bridge Station and Guy’s Campus, the venue combines street food vendors, multiple bars and large-screen football with views of The Shard.

Vinegar Yard offers a more festival-style experience than your typical pub screening. Tickets for England vs Croatia have already sold out, though tickets remain available for later group-stage matches.

TOCA Social

If you’re looking to turn England’s opener into more than just a trip to the pub, TOCA Social offers a completely unique match-day experience.

Located in both the o2 arena and Westfield shopping centre in London, the football-themed venue combines World Cup screenings with interactive football games, food and drink, making it an ideal option for students to make memories with their friends.

So, if you’re after something a little different (after all, the World Cup only comes around once every four years), then TOCA Social is well worth considering.

Your living room

If all else fails, you can always result to watching the match in your living room. It’s eco-friendly. It’s intimate. So feel free to buy red and white bunting off Vinted and enjoy the day with your friends. After all, it’s coming home.

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