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King’s College London places 16th in Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings

It was the university’s highest placement in more than a decade

Isabelle Brooke | News
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King’s College London (KCL) has placed 16th in the Complete University Guide’s rankings for 2027.

The Complete University Guide considers factors such as a university’s entry standards, student satisfaction, and research quality, amongst other characteristics.

King’s achieved an overall score of 78 per cent, which included 86 per cent for research quality and 85 per cent for graduate prospects, ranking ahead of renowned Russell Group universities such as the Univeristy of Bristol and the University of Leeds.

Both entry standards and student satisfaction were ranked lower at 77 per cent.

The guide also details other achievements, for instance, King’s being “rated among the UK’s top universities for producing highly employable graduates.”

Ranking 16th marks an incredible improvement for the university, as this is up three places from last year, and eight in the past two years, making King’s one of the fastest rising universities in the UK.

Not only is the university 16th in the country, but the institution also placed fourth in London.

KCL will not only celebrate being 16th out of the 130 UK universities assessed, but it also has 18 subjects in the top 10, marking its highest ranking in over a decade.

This included a mixture of humanities and STEM. For example, health studies, law, and dentistry, with health studies achieving the highest ranking of all subjects by placing first in the UK.

The university commemorated its accomplishments on social media, where it said: “This achievement belongs to the whole community.”

It added: “Thank you to everyone who makes King’s such a special place to learn, work and discover.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Isabelle Brooke | News
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