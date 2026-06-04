Man arrested following crash outside King’s College London’s Stamford Street accommodation

2 hours ago

A man has been arrested following a crash outside King’s College London’s Stamford Street student accommodation.

The accident occurred at around 3.45pm on June 3rd, when City of London officers in unmarked police cars chased a vehicle which had previously failed to stop on Farringdon Street.

In an attempt to stop the car, the two police cars were rammed, leading to one being overturned and severely damaged before the suspected vehicle was brought to a halt after mounting the pavement.

Police cordoned off the area following the crash, with the road being closed to traffic until the early hours of the evening and local bus routes being diverted.

The 34-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop, criminal damage, drug driving, and driving without insurance. He remains in police custody.

The two police officers from the upturned car, along with a tuk tuk driver, were taken into hospital but are understood to all have minor injuries.

A pedestrian was also treated at the scene by paramedics after suffering chest pains.