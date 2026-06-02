KCL cut 327 jobs last year, its highest in years, despite income rising eight per cent

Vice-Chancellor Shitij Kapur’s total remuneration reached £446,000 last year, while continuing to live rent-free in a luxury flat in the Maughan Library

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King’s College London made 327 staff redundant in 2024-25, the highest number in recent years, despite income rising by eight per cent.

The university employed 9,716 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff last year, up from 9,202 the previous year. Of the total for 2024-25, 327 staff members were made redundant.

In 2023-24, 318 staff were made redundant; in 2022-23, the figure was 240. The average redundancy payment has also risen, from £2,543 in 2022-23 to £2,911 in 2023-24.

For 2024-25, the average redundancy payment reached £3,602. At 327 staff, the number made redundant was also the highest in recent years.

Last year, the university reported a surplus before other gains and losses of £39.8 million, with total income rising to £1.377 billion in 2024-25 from £1.23 billion in 2023-24, marking an eight per cent increase in income.

In the same year, the university saw the amount of higher paid staff increase, with eight staff members being paid a total of £770,000 between them. In the previous year, the equivalent payments were £504,000 to eight employees.

Vice-Chancellor Shitij Kapur’s total remuneration for the 2024-2025 academic year reached £446,000, up 4.2 per cent from the year before, while he was allowed to live rent-free in a luxury flat in the Maughan Library.

A spokesperson for King’s College London said: “In the period 2024-25, both King’s income and total salary costs increased by eight per cent, and we devoted the highest proportion of income to staff salaries of the five Russell Group universities in London. The increase in the vice-chancellor’s salary in the same period reflects a change in HMRC rules.

“Under the new rules, Professor Kapur is required to cover the full tax cost of the accommodation he is required to live in, rather than King’s paying it directly as it did previously. The number of staff receiving redundancy pay in the 2024-25 period is consistent with previous years, and is largely from fixed-term contracts ending. We operate within fair employment practice across the sector, and take our duties as a responsible employer very seriously.”

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