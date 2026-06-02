The Tab

KCL cut 327 jobs last year, its highest in years, despite income rising eight per cent

Vice-Chancellor Shitij Kapur’s total remuneration reached £446,000 last year, while continuing to live rent-free in a luxury flat in the Maughan Library

Isabella Zbucki | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

King’s College London made 327 staff redundant in 2024-25, the highest number in recent years, despite income rising by eight per cent.

The university employed 9,716 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff last year, up from 9,202 the previous year. Of the total for 2024-25, 327 staff members were made redundant.

In 2023-24, 318 staff were made redundant; in 2022-23, the figure was 240. The average redundancy payment has also risen, from £2,543 in 2022-23 to £2,911 in 2023-24.

For 2024-25, the average redundancy payment reached £3,602. At 327 staff, the number made redundant was also the highest in recent years.

Last year, the university reported a surplus before other gains and losses of £39.8 million, with total income rising to £1.377 billion in 2024-25 from £1.23 billion in 2023-24, marking an eight per cent increase in income.

In the same year, the university saw the amount of higher paid staff increase, with eight staff members being paid a total of £770,000 between them. In the previous year, the equivalent payments were £504,000 to eight employees.

Vice-Chancellor Shitij Kapur’s total remuneration for the 2024-2025 academic year reached £446,000, up 4.2 per cent from the year before, while he was allowed to live rent-free in a luxury flat in the Maughan Library.

A spokesperson for King’s College London said: “In the period 2024-25, both King’s income and total salary costs increased by eight per cent, and we devoted the highest proportion of income to staff salaries of the five Russell Group universities in London. The increase in the vice-chancellor’s salary in the same period reflects a change in HMRC rules.

“Under the new rules, Professor Kapur is required to cover the full tax cost of the accommodation he is required to live in, rather than King’s paying it directly as it did previously. The number of staff receiving redundancy pay in the 2024-25 period is consistent with previous years, and is largely from fixed-term contracts ending. We operate within fair employment practice across the sector, and take our duties as a responsible employer very seriously.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash

Isabella Zbucki | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Father of KCL SU vice-president spoke out on son’s detainment in Israel prior to UK return

KCL study finds most students report AI errors, but only half actually check the content

KCL Students’ Union vice-president returned to the UK after being detained by Israel

Latest

From oldest to youngest: The ages of the Love Island 2026 cast members

Hayley Soen

Are they the youngest ever?

Joshua Boucher/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The mystery surrounding where Alex Murdaugh is now, as legal proceedings start from scratch

Kieran Galpin

His conviction was recently overturned

KCL cut 327 jobs last year, its highest in years, despite income rising eight per cent

Isabella Zbucki

Vice-Chancellor Shitij Kapur’s total remuneration reached £446,000 last year, while continuing to live rent-free in a luxury flat in the Maughan Library

Euphoria Ali who he was to Rue

Euphoria ended with Ali, but who was he really to Rue? Colman Domingo explains their bond

Suchismita Ghosh

The finale put so much focus on him

‘Injury is worth it’: Cardiff Uni rugby player responds to study on effect of sports injuries

Awen Mutembo

Is the sport you love worth the risk of injury, or should more be done to protect female athletes?

Bishop betray Alamo Rue Euphoria

Wait, did Bishop betray Alamo to avenge Rue? Here’s what the Euphoria actor actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘He’s so calculated’

It makes no sense, so here’s why WhatsApp sometimes says ‘you may have new messages’

Ellissa Bain

Do I have new messages or not?!

Euphoria Rue different ending

Euphoria creator had a completely different ending for Rue, so here’s why it was changed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘There was a different trajectory for the character of Rue’

‘Stop calling it slop’: University of Nottingham professor defends use of AI in academia

Eloise O'Neill

He even admitted to using Claude when writing an academic article

Chris Watts sickeningly shares the biggest ‘regret’ he has about his dark crime

Hayley Soen

He k*lled his wife and children to be with another woman

Summer loving? 15 Durham date ideas for Easter term

May Thomson

The ultimate summer dates bucket list (for partners or friends…)

what showering on your back does

I feel a bit silly after learning what showering on your back actually does to your body

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes so much sense

Daphne

Model shares ‘painful’ statement as graphic threesome s*x tape with Diddy gets leaked

Kieran Galpin

She’s the mother of 50 Cent’s son, and he’s now responded

KSI reveals the real reason he quit the Sidemen and it’s actually so sad

Ellissa Bain

‘I’m struggling’

Arabella

OnlyFans model ignites debate with filthy stunt at Arsenal parade… with her brother

Kieran Galpin

She’s now responded to the backlash

Love Island 2026

I was meant to be in the Love Island cast this year but I failed the dr*g test last minute

Hayley Soen

‘I got all dolled up… didn’t realise it was a dr*g test’

The truth about Sean from Love Island’s primary school teacher career as job gets backlash

Ellissa Bain

‘Imagine the kids watching him get off with girls’

Ranked: All 67 Oxbridge colleges by net assets – from Trinity’s £2.4bn to Clare Hall’s £43m

Esther Knowles

Trinity College Cambridge holds more than 56 times the net assets of Clare Hall, despite both being colleges at the same university

Groom killed and bride in hospital following helicopter crash just hours after ‘perfect’ wedding

Kieran Galpin

An investigation has been launched

MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff share heartbreaking statements confirming ‘difficult’ split

Ellissa Bain

‘This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make’