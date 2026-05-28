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Father of KCL SU vice-president spoke out on son’s detainment in Israel prior to UK return

Taaleem Jafer claimed he received little support prior to his son’s return

Raima Sharma | News
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The father of King’s College London Students’ Union vice-president, who was detained by Israel, spoke out on his son’s arrest prior to his return to the UK.

Sabbatical Officer Hasnain Jafer, who is vice-president for Education (health) at the Students’ Union, was among the 428 detainees released from Israeli detention after the Sumud Flotilla, an aid-carrying vessel attempting to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza was intercepted in international waters on 18th May.

Speaking to the Middle East Eye, Hasnain’s father, Taaleem, said“the only MPs who have supported [us] are Jeremy Corbyn and Ayoub Khan.”

Despite Hasnain now being returned safely to the UK, at the time of his arrest, Taaleem said he last spoke to his son around an hour before Israeli authorities detained those onboard, and feared for his son’s wellbeing while he remained in Israeli custody.

He said: “I just hope he’s well, sound and good and not being hurt in any way physically or mentally.”

He added lack of UK Government support had made him question his trust in the state, saying: “We’ve had many generations here. We’ve been here a very long time,” he said. “It makes me feel like nobody’s doing anything… Is this really my country? Are these people really mine?”

Hasnain’s father said the university had not directly contacted the family, but acknowledges the support shown by the students.

“Hasnain really, deep down from his heart and soul, loves and values King’s,” Taasleem said.

He added: “The university leadership has to say something, has to do something.”

However, since Taaleem’s criticisms were published, a joint statement from King’s College London and KCLSU was released on May 20th.

In the statement, the university said: “Our immediate concern is for Hasnain’s safety and wellbeing. We recognise that this news will be deeply worrying for his family, friends, colleagues, and members of our student community.” 

“KCLSU and the University are working closely together and remain in contact with the relevant UK authorities regarding his welfare and return to the UK. We are in touch with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) regarding his return and are maintaining contact with Hasnain’s family to offer appropriate support and updates where possible.” 

A KCLSU spokesperson said: “We are relieved to hear of Hasnain’s release, and remain focused on his safety and wellbeing. Together with King’s College London, we have been in contact with the FCDO this week, and will continue to offer appropriate support to ensure his safe return to the UK.”

The Israeli Embassy, and The Global Sumud Flotilla were contacted for comment.

Featured image via Instagram @kclstands4justice 

Raima Sharma | News
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