Love Island bosses confirm the two huge twists we have coming for the 2026 villa

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Love Island bosses have confirmed two major twists that will be happening in the 2026 villa. It sounds like we’re set for some big drama.

The show starts in a matter of days, with the first episode kicking off on Monday (June 1st). Then, to keep us hooked, producers and creators appear to have lined up a few new elements to make sure we’re kept on our toes. Here’s what we know about two major Love Island 2026 twists.

International bombshells will be a big part of Love Island 2026

In the most recent series of All Stars, the show introduced a sort-of Casa Amor twist, but the second villa was full of bombshells from Love Island USA. Following this, it looks as though the show is trying to crank up the addition of international bombshells.

Speaking to the press ahead of the show, executive producer Lewis Evans and commissioning editor Amanda Starvi were asked if “more international” cast members would be on this year’s show.

Lewis Evans then said: “You’re really asking a hard question but yes, there are a mix. There are a good mix.” We’ll take that as a yes! It looks as though we’ll see more than just a US cohort, as he later added: “Look, we’ve done the American thing, I think, so… who knows.”

A controversial challenge is coming back for the 2026 villa

It was a sad day when ITV announced the mean tweets challenge was going to be cut, but given how brutal it was, it was understandable. However, it’s coming back?!

When asked about the challenge, initially called “Online Buzz”, by The Sun, bosses said a reimagined version of it is being considered. “It’s really interesting you bring that up. There is an idea that is in the making,” commissioning editor Amanda Starvi said.

Lewis added: “Also, I think Ask Me Anything does a little bit of that which is, the game that the couples play quite near the end of the series when they’re allowed to ask the public one question about their couple and one question about another couple which is always really juicy. And the audience vote, yes or no.”

I’m excited!

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