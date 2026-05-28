Woman killed in shooting outside Sheffield bar identified as 30-year-old mother

Shanice’s family described her as ‘truly one of a kind’

3 hours ago

The victim of the Bank Holiday One Four One Bar shooting has been identified as mum-of-one, Shanice Brookes.

On 24th May, the 30-year-old was rushed to hospital at 2.45am after being shot outside of a club on West Street, where she later died from her injuries.

The South Yorkshire police have confirmed that Ms Brookes, who worked at a local charity shop and was in the process of completing a degree at university, was an “innocent bystander.”

In a statement released by South Yorkshire Police, her family said: “She could light up every room she walked into with her infectious laugh, beautiful soul and magical aura. Shanice made people feel loved, safe and valued simply by being herself.

“She was truly one of a kind and she will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love her.”

The South Yorkshire police have been working around the clock to prevent more gun violence on the streets of Sheffield, but have called for any witnesses in the area to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector, Andy Knowles said: “People often say innocent victims were in the wrong place at the wrong time, but Shanice was not in the wrong place at the wrong time – we should all be able to go on nights out and know that we will come home safely.”

The police released CCTV images of a white Audi car in the area, which was parked at the junction of Eldon and West Hill Street- opposite the Tesco express that they believe to be involved in the murder.

The Detective Chief Inspector said: “If you were in Sheffield in the early hours of Monday, please think back. Please check your photos, social posts, and dash cam for anything which may help us.”

Three people were arrested in relation to the murder, with the 30-year-old man and 32-year-old woman arrested near Stockport in Greater Manchester still in custody and being questioned.

The 30-year-old man arrested in Sheffield has been released from custody and is no longer being treated as a suspect.

If you have any information, or witnessed the attack you can contact the South Yorkshire Police directly online through the force’s website or by calling 101.

To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 11.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, Sheffield students can call Sheffield Support Hub on 07890 987 384 Monday to Friday (6pm – midnight) and Saturday and Sunday (2pm – midnight).

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via South Yorkshire Police and Google Maps