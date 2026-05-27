St Andrews academic confirms he’s safe in Turkey after flotilla to Gaza intercepted by Israel

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A University of St Andrews academic on an intercepted flotilla headed to Gaza has recently been released after being detained by Israeli forces.

Dr Antonis Vradis was involved in the humanitarian mission carrying food, medical supplies and aid to Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of more than 50 boats and around 400 activists, was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters west of Cyprus earlier this week.

He since confirmed that he is safe and is currently in Turkey, the university confirmed.

Dr Antonis Vradis emailed students and staff to explain he was safe and well, and was being offered medical attention in the country, before returning home.

It said his family had confirmed he had been in touch to tell them he was safe and well.

Travelling alongside him on the convoy was 68-year-old Hughie Stirling from Ullapool, an activist who was detained by Israeli forces but later released.

Activists involved in the flotilla have reported harsh treatment while in detention. Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir posted a video online on Wednesday showing detainees being taunted whilst kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs. The video sparked widespread international criticism, even from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself.

Hughie was amongst many who were deported to Turkey on Thursday and his partner Caroline Williams was able to make contact with him in an Istanbul hospital.

She told BBC Scotland she felt helpless during her partners detention, but proud of him for taking part knowing the likelihood of interception. Stirling has since returned home to Ullapool.

Caroline said: “I felt sick because you obviously want to help.

“We managed to find somebody who could find my number in his passport. I had a very quick phone call. He sounded really discombobulated.”

Caroline added: “It was just such a relief to hear he was alive.”

The UK Foreign Office said it was deeply concerned by the detention conditions depicted and it was providing support to those involved.

Featured image via University of St Andrews