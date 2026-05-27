Police respond to major incident at Manchester airport after terminal 2 partially closed

Witnesses described how the skywalk was partially closed and windows were being boarded up

2 hours ago

Manchester Airports Terminal 2 drop off point has been partially closed due to an ongoing police incident.

The incident involves concerns for the welfare of a man on the wrong side of fencing on the upper storey of Terminal 2.

It continues to cause major traffic disruptions, with passengers being recommended to get out of taxis and walk to make their afternoon flights.

A Manchester Airport spokesperson said: “Due to a police incident, the upper and lower level forecourts of Terminal 2 are currently closed. Those dropping off passengers at Terminal 2 are advised to use the free drop-off area in the JetParks 1 car park until further notice, and to follow the instructions of traffic marshals on site.

“Terminal 3 is unaffected. We will provide a further update in due course.”

One passenger travelling to Terminal 2, Mackenzie, was held on a bus for around 40 minutes whilst the situation unfolded, a journey which usually takes around nine minutes.

She explained: “They were supposed to take us to the roundabout and let us walk to Terminal 2, but that’s been shut off now. So we’ve gone from the old Terminal 1 and walked. Some people on the bus had planes in 20 minutes.”

Mackenzie further explained how the windows of the skywalk to Terminal 2 were being covered up, blocking views to the road below. One side of the skywalk was also blocked off.