Ranked: All 24 Russell Group vice-chancellors by pay package – the highest gets £666k

The University of Oxford’s vice-chancellor has the largest total package at £666k, which is more than double that of the University of Glasgow’s VC

2 hours ago

All 24 Russell Group vice-chancellors received total pay packages ranging from £248,000 to £666,000 in 2024/25, with the University of Oxford’s VC taking home the largest.

Among Russell Group vice-chancellors, the average salary increased three per cent in 2024/25, from £339,500 to £349,500.

Kim Peters, professor of management at the University of Exeter, found the average ratio between a university leader’s salary and a median employee has actually risen, and is now 8.6:1 at Russell Group institutions.

She compared higher education institutions to other kinds of business, saying: “It shows that it is not just corporate CEOs who are being awarded an increasing piece of the organisational pie. VCs are too.”

There are multiple different explanations for the high figures, including pay awards offered to all university staff, as well as one-off payments. For example, at the University of Oxford, the vice-chancellor’s pay package for 2024-25 included an unusually large payment of £91,460, which is a reimbursement for tax liabilities on the property in which she lives.

Here are all 24 Russell Group vice-chancellors ranked by total pay package, including salary, pension contributions and benefits, for 2024/25. Where a vice-chancellor took up post partway through the year, the figure reflects their time in the role only and will be lower as a result.