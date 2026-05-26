Summer is here! Meet the full official cast of Love Island 2026, ready to stir up drama in the villa

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It’s that time of year again – we’re villa ready! It’s less than one week until the show starts, so today is the day we meet the cast of Love Island 2026.

We have a set of gorgeous teachers, models, students and more, all ready to have the summer of their lives and hopefully find love. Maya Jama will be back as our host, and the show kicks off on Monday (June 1st). So, are you ready to meet some Islanders?! Here’s the cast of Love Island 2026.

Robyn

Age: 21

Robyn is a quantity surveyor and DJ from Liverpool. She described her ideal type on paper as: “Tall, fair, muscles, nice teeth, pretty boy. I’m more into personality though. They’ve got to make me laugh, be charming, and have good manners.”

When asked if she’s here for the drama, Robyn said: “Finding love is my only goal. There may be a little bit of drama but I’m going in there for myself so I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. But I would like to think I’m a girl’s girl and that I handle situations quite well. I’ve got a mature brain.”

Lorenzo

Age: 28

The first guy announced in the cast of Love Island 2026 is 28-year-old Lorenzo. He was among the rumoured cast list before the official Islanders had been announced. He’s a business owner from Hertfordshire.

Lorenzo said his type is: “Traditionally blonde, but not always. I quite like a posh girl. One feature I look at is a girl’s arms, I don’t know why. It’s really strange! Imagine like a Jessica Alba or an Angelina Jolie kind of arm and neck, I find that very elegant. Very niche, I know!”

When asked what his villa tactics are, Lorenzo added: “Straight for the goal. I do what I want, I say what I want, I go after what I want. I wouldn’t be one to play it safe.”

Mica

Age: 21

Mica is a 21-year-old student from Barcelona, who’s currently living in London. “I do not want a really egotistical, cringey man. That’s not my vibe at all. I can’t have someone who’s more into themselves then they are me. They need to be obsessed with me,” she said.

When asked if she’ll be bringing drama or looking for love, Mica said: “Ooh, I’ll dabble in both I feel. Obviously the whole point is finding love and that’s going to be my main goal. I’m not saying I’m going to start drama but if there is drama going on, I would obviously be a little bit nosey and want to know what’s going on.”

Sean

Age: 25

Sean is a 25-year-old primary school teacher from Galway. He doesn’t ask for much, and just said his type is “female”. Sure. But, in terms of what he doesn’t like, Sean said: “Cockiness and a dry personality I can’t stand.”

He added: “If I see someone I like, I’m going for it and nothing’s gonna stop me.”

Ellie

Age: 24

Ellie is a real estate videographer, from West Lothian. “I like confidence, but the minute you breach cocky? The door is there. No thank you,” she said. Ellie’s type is: “Simple… tall, dark and handsome. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. It’s a classic for a reason. Nice teeth, nice tattoos, partial to a blonde as well. Pretty face. Look like you’re going to break my heart but like, please don’t.”

She added: “I want to find love but if drama comes from that then so be it. I want love and I’m not going to not fight for it.”

Samraj

Age: 25

There’s always at least one model in the Love Island cast, and the model of 2026 is Samraj, who is 25 and from Birmingham. “I don’t have a type, if you’re pretty,” he said.” If you look at my history of dating, all girls have been different! I like the way a woman carries herself, her mannerisms. I like that.”

He added: “Without sounding arrogant, in the outside world I don’t really chase that much, I’m used to girls coming to me. I know in the Villa it’s a different dynamic. In the beginning I’m not going to be pushing myself out there, I’m just gonna watch and see who I like and then go from there.”

Lola

Age: 28

Lola is from Kent, and works as a detective. I’m listening! When asked what her type is, Lola said she’s “not fussed” but then went on to explain in a full paragraph what she’s looking for.

“I like tall, Italian looking. Dark hair normally, even though I always end up with blondes! Light eyes but again, I’m not too fussy,” she said. “I like someone who is quite big as in a good cuddler, good muscles kind of way. In a personality, I like someone funny, I think funny goes such a long way. I like someone who is smart who can teach me things. I like book smart but even if they’re not book smart I like someone who is like actually teaching me stuff. Someone who does everything for me but I can’t take the p*ss.”

When asked if she’ll bring drama to Love Island, Lola said: “I’m not overly into drama to be fair, I’m such a chilled person. I do like watching it but I don’t want to be a part of it. I’m really looking for love, I want a boyfriend again. I want to find someone who is actually the love of my life, like obsessed with me kind of thing. I think I’m missing someone who is obsessed with me!”

Samuel

Age: 25

25-year-old Samuel is an electrician from Dudley. “My type on paper would be someone classy, mature, blonde, fun, and someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I like people who can let their hair down and enjoy themselves,” he said.

Samuel might be this year’s nice guy, as he added: “I’d say I can be too nice sometimes. In the past, I’ve gone on a few dates with someone, realised I wasn’t feeling it anymore, but avoided saying anything because I didn’t want to hurt them. Then things end up getting deeper, they get attached, and it becomes messy. I’ve definitely learned that being honest earlier is the better thing to do – I’m not going into extra time.”

Angelista

Age: 24

Angelista is a 24-year-old nurse from Staffordshire. She also said her typical type is someone tall, dark and handsome. Angelista hates anyone who is “obnoxious” or “in everyone’s face all the time”.

She added: “Finding love is my goal. I’m not here for drama, I’m non-confrontational. It’s entertaining to watch from the sidelines, I just don’t want to be involved in it!”

Ope

Age: 27

Ope is from Lincolnshire, and works as a West End performer. Very fun! When asked what his type is, Ope said: “That’s so hard. I like shorter girls, I’m really big on hair, good teeth and a nice smile. I prefer northerners because they’ve got better crack. That’s just a fact. I haven’t really got a type, I honestly just go on energy, vibes and if you find my jokes funny.”

He’s got confidence, and is ready to stir the pot. “I’m never playing anything safe, that’s boring,” Ope said. “My thing is to go for the goal and make someone laugh straight away. I think that’s the key to love and the key to getting girls. My ultimate thing in life is to make people feel comfortable around me, so as soon as that happens, I’m sweet. And I’ve got the best smile in Britain.”

Jasmine

Age: 27

27-year-old Jasmine is a fashion business owner from Dubai, but she lives in London. Her type is quite simple. “Objectively hot, really charismatic, and confident,” Jasmine said.

As for what she hates in a guy? She said: “An insecure man. Honestly, how would he deal with me? That’s the real question. I don’t think insecure men could handle me. I pick up on insecurity straight away, and it just wouldn’t end well. By the end of it, he’d probably hate me.”

Aidan

Age: 23

Aidan was also a rumoured Islander before the full cast for Love Island 2026 was announced. He’s a property broker, from Kent.

“I wouldn’t say I have a strict type on paper,” Aidan explained. “Personality is the most important thing for me. Obviously, I know if I find someone physically attractive but if we’re not connecting, laughing, and having a good time, it just wouldn’t work for me. I like someone who’s fun, can take a joke and doesn’t take themselves too seriously. If we’re constantly laughing and getting on, that’s what matters most.”

He added: “Finding love is definitely the goal. That said, I do enjoy a bit of drama. I probably wouldn’t get fully involved but I’d definitely be listening, taking it in – maybe stirring the pot a little bit.”

I’m ready!

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