They’re here! Meet the first three official Love Island 2026 cast members!

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It’s official: We have the very first Love Island 2026 cast members, as announced by ITV. The villa is ready, Maya Jama is prepped and summer is getting hot.

We’ve just got stuck in an ~extremely~ sticky heat wave, so what better to make it that one bit bearable by knowing that Love Island is back, and the heat is at least for some sort of reason? Well, on Monday (June 1st) the show will kick off.

For weeks all we’ve had are rumoured Islanders, but now we’re getting the real thing. So, as ITV has just announced them – let’s get to know the first three cast members for Love Island 2026!

Robyn

Age: 21

Robyn is a quantity surveyor and DJ from Liverpool. She described her ideal type on paper as: “Tall, fair, muscles, nice teeth, pretty boy. I’m more into personality though. They’ve got to make me laugh, be charming, and have good manners.”

When asked if she’s here for the drama, Robyn said: “Finding love is my only goal. There may be a little bit of drama but I’m going in there for myself so I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. But I would like to think I’m a girl’s girl and that I handle situations quite well. I’ve got a mature brain.”

Lorenzo

Age: 28

Our first guy in the cast of Love Island 2026 is 26-year-old Lorenzo. He’s a business owner from Hertfordshire. He said his type is: “Traditionally blonde, but not always. I quite like a posh girl. One feature I look at is a girl’s arms, I don’t know why. It’s really strange! Imagine like a Jessica Alba or an Angelina Jolie kind of arm and neck, I find that very elegant. Very niche, I know!”

When asked what his villa tactics are, Lorenzo added: “Straight for the goal. I do what I want, I say what I want, I go after what I want. I wouldn’t be one to play it safe.”

Mica

Age: 21

Mica is a 21-year-old student from Barcelona, who’s currently living in London. “I do not want a really egotistical, cringey man. That’s not my vibe at all. I can’t have someone who’s more into themselves then they are me. They need to be obsessed with me,” she said.

When asked if she’ll be bringing drama or looking for love, Mica said: “Ooh, I’ll dabble in both I feel. Obviously the whole point is finding love and that’s going to be my main goal. I’m not saying I’m going to start drama but if there is drama going on, I would obviously be a little bit nosey and want to know what’s going on.”

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