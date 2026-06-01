‘It raises serious questions’: KCL academics condemn proposed Cranfield University merger

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King’s College London academics have condemned the proposed merger with Cranfield University.

The university announced its plans to merge with Cranfield, which is a specialist post-graduate university known for its strengths in technology.

Following the announcement last month, KCL academics say they feel “blindsided”, explaining that the university seemed to have the funds for expansion, but not for better pay or more secure contracts for staff.

Academics also expressed concerns about the university’s growing focus on defence, arguing that funding from military-related research would link the university to conflict.

A statement provided by the King’s branch of the University and College Union (UCU), which represents academics, said: “The merger with an institution with close links to the military and arms industry is controversial among many university workers. It raises serious questions about changing departments and faculties research agendas to align with the military.”

It added: “Existing staff have expressed concerns about what this will mean for their research, as well as about their ability to conscientiously object to participating in some activities. This should have been a key part of the consultation over large-scale changes in the university.”

A member of the Faculty of Natural, Mathematical and Engineering Sciences also said the merger was a “ploy to generate income from the war effort.”

They added: “Having the capacity to build deadly drones [hence the focus on robotics and engineering] is a lot more lucrative than policy advice and analysis on their deployment. This will turn King’s College London into one of the most militarised universities in the UK. It will endanger academic freedom by aligning the university closely with an area where command and control trump curiosity and openness.”

A senior lecturer in digital economy, also raised concerns about the lack of consultation, claiming that staff and unions were not properly consulted before the merger was announced, whilst adding that KCL was in “robust” financial health while Cranfield was in deficit.

Despite these concerns, the vice-chancellors from both universities say that merging will open up opportunities for students, who will be able to benefit from access to world-leading facilities and capabilities in areas such as advanced manufacturing and bio renewables.

A spokesperson for King’s College London said: “The proposed merger with Cranfield University is driven by academic opportunity and would create a distinctive institution equipped to address some of the most significant challenges facing society and the UK. Security, defence and resilience are major societal challenges and for decades King’s has been a world-leading centre supporting the UK’s safety and prosperity.

The proposed merger with Cranfield University would add to this, creating new opportunities for students, staff, research, and innovation, while strengthening the UK’s capabilities in areas including engineering, technology, energy and resources, and defence. We have always carried out this work within legal and ethical frameworks, and will continue to do so.

We are following established processes and carrying out robust due diligence to ensure the proposal is financially, legally, academically and reputationally sound, and aligned with the strategic objectives of both universities. We informed our staff, Union Partners and students of the proposition as soon as we were able, and have already begun engagement across our communities, including town halls, leadership briefings and opportunities for questions and discussion. Those conversations will continue throughout this process.

A proposed merger would generate unique opportunities for the sustainable future of both organisations. King’s already devotes the highest proportion of income to staff pay of all Russell Group universities in London, and the proposition is designed to drive more growth, innovation, and resilience.”

Cranfield University was contacted for comment.

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