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Everyone’s wondering why on earth suitcase linings have zips, and the answer’s so simple

I feel stupid

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Another brainrot post has gone viral on Twitter this week asking why on earth the lining inside a suitcase always has a zip down the middle, and it turns out, it’s something everyone’s always wondered. The zip seems so pointless, but as always, there is a very valid reason why it’s there.

It’s one in a long line of similar posts that asks what the purpose of a random thing is, like the white bit on your nails or the space on a toilet seat lid. My Twitter has been absolutely taken over by them this year. So, why do suitcase linings have zips? I immediately must know.

Well, it’s just so that the inside of the suitcase can be accessed by manufacturers or repairers if it’s brokwn and needs to be fixed. If there were no zip, they’d have to cut the fabric to replace parts, like the handle, lock or wheels, which would permanently damage it. So, the main reason that the zip is there is for maintenance.

On top of that, it also allows airport security workers and customs officers to inspect what’s underneath the lining, again, without cutting the fabric and damaging the suitcase forever. Lots of people use that space under the lining to store things like money or valuables, but it could also be used to hide something criminal, so it needs to be easily accessible.

So, why does the lining need to be there at all? That bit of material inside a suitcase provides a soft base to put your clothes and belongings on, so that the fabric doesn’t get caught on the hard plastic or metal frame. Well, now you know!

That’s one question answered. Now, you must find out what makes those tiny holes in the front of a t-shirt and why pergolas have gaps in them. It’s honestly never-ending.

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Featured image credit: Twitter 

More on: Brainrot twitter Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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