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All the telltale evidence that KSI leaving the Sidemen is fake and he lost a bet

People think it’s a forfeit for Arsenal losing

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Everyone is shocked after KSI suddenly announced he was leaving the Sidemen on Sunday, but people are convinced the whole thing is fake. So, here’s the evidence.

The YouTuber, boxer, rapper and new Britain’s Got Talent judge announced that he was leaving the collective after 13 years in a YouTube video, saying: “This is honestly the hardest video I’ve ever had to make in my life. I’ve gone back and forth on this decision for a very long time. I’ve spent months trying to figure out what the right thing to do is.

“But after a lot of thought, I’ve decided that I will no longer be doing Sidemen videos. Today, 31 May, will be my final Sidemen video,” he continued before revealing that “nothing bad has happened” between him and the rest of the group, and the decision is “completely my own”.

Credit: YouTube

“Over the last few years, I’ve felt myself being pulled in a lot of directions than ever before. Between everything else in my life, I feel like I’ve been running at full speed, at 100mph,” he continued, saying that Simon, Josh, Vik, Tobi, Ethan and Harry “deserve somebody who can give 100%”.

But people are convinced the video was a forfeit JJ had to do because he lost a bet over Arsenal losing the Champions League final, and there are a few things that seem off.

That Sidemen statement was way too casual

After KSI posted his video on YouTube, the Sidemen responded with a statement saying they were “sad to share the new that JJ has decided not to continue as part of the Sidemen” and they “wish him all the best with his future endeavours”. But people think it was WAY too casual.

If he’d really left the group after 13 years, they would have done a full farewell video and made it a much bigger deal. Surely? The statement just felt off and inauthentic.

“If it was real, you guys would’ve at least given JJ a farewell video or something like that on the main Sidemen channel,” someone wrote on Twitter. Another agreed: “‘This came as a surprise to us’ yeahhhh it’s def a forfeit.”

Vik’s response has made people even more suspicious

When lots of people started speculating the whole thing was a prank, Vik then replied to the statement on Twitter, saying: “Sadly this isn’t a prank… we wish JJ all the best.” But this has only made people think it’s fake even more. 

“You guys are way too casual about it so we don’t believe you lmao,” one person replied. Someone else said: “Vikk brother we know he’s trolling us, probs it’s a forfeit he had to do bc of Arsenal losing.”

Harry’s posts seem so inauthentic too

On Sunday, Harry went on Twitter and asked people to send links to their favourite moments with him and KSI because he “just got a brand deal through”. Right. Is that really how you’d respond to one of your best friends leaving after more than a decade? I don’t think so.

They’ve always said if one person leaves, they all do

Anyone who’s ever watched the Sidemen knows that they’ve always had a pact. If one person leaves, they all do. The boys have always said the group won’t carry on under the Sidemen name if one person quits, so the statement saying “this doesn’t change anything for the rest of us” makes no sense.

Sorry, but I’m just not buying it.

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: KSI Viral YouTube
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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