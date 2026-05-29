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Revealed: Shocking texts The Crash’s Mackenzie Shirilla sent Dom Russo’s mum after incident

‘If I knew any of this would happen, I would’ve made sure it was me that died’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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After The Crash documentary, text messages between Mackenzie Shirilla and Dominic Russo’s mum, Christine, have resurfaced.

Netflix’s most popular true crime documentary at the moment, The Crash, shares the tragic death of Davion Flanagan and Dominic Russo. Mackenzie Shirilla has been sentenced to 15 years for their deaths, but maintains her innocence and still claims this crash was an accident.

Text messages released through public records and accessed by true-crime creator @doveemeatt reveal the conversations Mackenzie and her late boyfriend Dominic Russo’s mum, Christine Russo, had days after the crash. Dominic had passed away on 31st July.

via Netflix

4th August

MACKENZIE: “Hi Mama Russo, I’m not expecting any sort of response from you. I just wanted to say I love you guys so much and I’m so sorry for all of this.”

CHRISTINE: “This is the absolute worst.”

6th August

MACKENZIE: “Could you call me please?”

7th August

CHRISTINE: “I tried to voicemail.”

MACKENZIE: “I tried to ask Angelo, but would you be able to go into Dom’s room and go to his bedroom and on his desk grab some stuff.”

CHRISTINE: “I had no idea, this is the worst, no words can say. Are you home?”

MACKENZIE: “No, I haven’t been home. Please just text me whenever you get the chance.”

MACKENZIE: “Thinking about you. Please text me. Just let me know if you want me to stop bothering you, I will.”

16th August

MACKENZIE: “When I get out of here, I want to give you my bracelet that I made for you. It’s okay if you don’t want to see me, I understand.”

CHRISTINE: “Why would you say that?”

MACKENZIE: “I just feel like you guys all hate me.”

CHRISTINE: “We don’t understand.”

MACKENZIE: “That’s been the hardest part for me. None of this feels real. When I get out of here, can I go to Dom’s house? I just want to lay on his bed or on his floor so I can just smell him. Maybe take some hoodies home. I also want to see you and give you a hug. I love you guys so much.”

CHRISTINE: “When do you think you’ll be released?”

MACKENZIE: “I’m not sure yet. I love you so much. Thank you for answering me, I’m just so glad you don’t hate me, I’m sorry.”

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

24h August

MACKENZIE: “I know I’ve been asking, but do you think I’ll be able to come to his house just for a little bit someday soon? Don’t even have to be there or see me because I understand that it’s hard for you. I just want to be there so bad. I feel like it will help me a little bit. I just want to grab some things. I will ask you if I can take them before I do.”

CHRISTINE: “I don’t think you understand just how incredibly hard this has been for me. I haven’t gone in there except to get clothes to bury him in.”

MACKENZIE: “I understand completely, I feel so bad, I wish I could just take your pain away. I’m hurting too, he was my soulmate. I was there with him every day, you guys are literally my second family.”

13th October

MACKENZIE: “I didn’t just lose Dom, I lost my whole other family, and that’s you guys.”

CHRISTINE: “My family will never be the same, lost a part of my heart.  I’m sorry that people aren’t receptive to you, but those boys died in your hands. You have to understand that. You think I want things this way? My life is hell. I am broken.”

MACKENZIE: “I did not do this on purpose. If I knew any of this would have happened, I would have made sure it was me that died. I would think that you would understand, but it’s good to know you think this is all my fault. I do understand that nothing is ever going to be the same. We’re in the same boat, we both lost extremely important people to us. And I see Angelo and somebody else in his studio. So I know that it has been more than you and Angelo in hell. Everybody’s life is hell, everybody is so broken over this. It’s not just you and Angelo. I wish I could take that pain away from you guys and just make it so it’s only for me. I tried to tell you guys I would never do this on purpose, and I thought you would know that.”

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More on: Netflix New Year's Eve The Crash True crime
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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